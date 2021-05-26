Sorely Needed Dengue Vaccine Gets a Boost from Immune Profiling

What do I need to know about the Covid-19 vaccines?. Currently, there are three (3) COVID-19 vaccines authorized for the prevention of COVID-19. These vaccines have met rigorous safety and efficacy criteria before approval. The safety of the vaccines is being continuously monitored through multiple systems. Vaccine efficacy represents the percent (%) reduction in the occurrence of the disease. Just like any other vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines do not give you the disease. Two (2) doses are needed for both mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) and one (1) dose is needed for the DNA vaccine (Johnson and Johnson (Janssen)). It is important to keep a record of which vaccines you received as they are not interchangeable and have different immunization schedules. Your healthcare provider will provide you with a record of which vaccine was administered and schedule a follow-up appointment for the second dose if applicable. Recently, in New York State, a COVID-19 Pass (Excelsior Pass) has been launched to keep a record of your COVID-19 vaccine status. The best COVID-19 vaccine is the first one that is available to you; do not wait for a specific brand.