ETH’s Slow Transaction Speed Triggers Crypto Fans to Use XinFin

Coinspeaker
 18 days ago
XinFin is a hybrid blockchain platform and interoperable smart chain contract with minimal fees and less than 2-seconds transaction confirmation. Ethereum being the first and original smart contract blockchain, as well as the leading altcoin following Bitcoin among crypto space, developers are frustrated with the transaction speed. Though Ethereum is one of the leading altcoins, the additional flood in gas fees and slower transactions make users jump for alternate solutions.

CoinSpeaker's coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres.

Vitalik Buterin
#Blockchain#Hybrid Applications#Payment Processors#Eth#Ethereum 2 0#Sushiswap#Wtf#Eos#Crypto Users#Crypto Space#Slow Transaction Speed#Developers#Effective Solutions#Minimal Fees#2 Second Transactions#Alternate Solutions#Cutting Edge Projects
