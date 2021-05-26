How Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles devastated the world’s turtle population

World Turtle Day is a moment in time to commemorate the diverse existence of both terrestrial and marine turtle species and an opportunity to draw attention to threats facing their survival. The first turtles evolved over 300 million years ago, and although many species have come and gone since their first appearance in the fossil record, there are approximately 356 extant turtle species currently identified. Unfortunately, about 40% of these species are threatened or endangered with extinction. There are, however, actions we can take to help reverse these declining trends.