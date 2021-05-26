How Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles devastated the world’s turtle population
Leonardo may lead, Donatello might do machines, Raphael is, indeed, cool-but-rude. Michelangelo is a party dude. But actual turtles don’t really do much. Real turtles kind of just sit there, swim around a little, and eat. That’s about it. They also live a long time — like, 30 years — and they grow to about the size of a dinner plate. For all of these reasons, turtles can make for rather costly, unexciting pets that require a long-term commitment.www.inverse.com