Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Matagorda County, TX

Bundles of cocaine washing ashore in coastal Texas county

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

MATAGORDA, Texas (AP) — Authorities in a coastal Texas county are asking beachgoers to not pick up any suspicious items in the water after several packages of cocaine washed ashore in recent days.

The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office says 50 kilos, or 110 pounds, of the drug have washed ashore in the past week. Authorities did not name an exact area where the drug was turning up, but Matagorda County is on the Gulf of Mexico in between Corpus Christi and Galveston.

Authorities say that once the drug becomes wet, it can leak from the package and absorb onto the skin, possibly making someone sick.

The bundles were processed, photographed and placed in evidence lockers for proper disposal, the sheriff’s office said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Matagorda County, TX
Government
Matagorda County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washed Ashore#Cocaine#County Sheriff#Gulf Of Mexico#Sheriff S Office#Ap#Authorities#Beachgoers#Evidence Lockers#Drug#Proper Disposal#Washing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related