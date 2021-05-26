Molecular Compounds Accelerate Muscle Regeneration in Mice
Muscle mass decreases approximately 3–8% per decade after the age of 30 and this rate of decline is even higher after the age of 60, according to studies. This involuntary loss of muscle mass, strength, and function is a fundamental cause of and contributor to disability in older people. To overcome this loss, Salk Institute scientists are studying ways to accelerate the regeneration of muscle tissue, using a combination of molecular compounds that are commonly used in stem cell research.www.genengnews.com