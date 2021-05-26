Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Molecular Compounds Accelerate Muscle Regeneration in Mice

Genetic Engineering News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuscle mass decreases approximately 3–8% per decade after the age of 30 and this rate of decline is even higher after the age of 60, according to studies. This involuntary loss of muscle mass, strength, and function is a fundamental cause of and contributor to disability in older people. To overcome this loss, Salk Institute scientists are studying ways to accelerate the regeneration of muscle tissue, using a combination of molecular compounds that are commonly used in stem cell research.

www.genengnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletal Muscle#Stem Cells#Mice#Stem Cell Research#Muscle Regeneration#Muscle Tissue#Potential Treatments#Salk Institute#Nature Communications#Sox2#Molecular Compounds#Tissue Regeneration#Muscle Function#Muscle Recovery#Muscle Mass#Tumor Development#Somatic Cells#Tumor Formation#Cellular Reprogramming#Disease Modeling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
greenmedinfo.com

Molecular Mechanisms of- andExercise-Induced Cardiac Hypertrophy in Rats.

Background: In our lab, we demonstrated cardiac hypertrophy induced by long-term administration of(Ns) with enhanced function. Therefore, we aim to investigate the molecular mechanisms of Ns-induced cardiac hypertrophy, compare it with that induced by exercise training, and explore any possible synergistic effect of these two interventions. Method: Twenty adult Wistar...
ScienceDOT med

The frontiers of nuc med and molecular imaging

What follows is some of the latest research that has been published in the SNMMI’s Journal of Nuclear Medicine, the world’s leading nuclear medicine, molecular imaging and theranostics journal. The JNM is accessed more than 11 million times each year by practitioners around the globe, providing them with the information they need to advance this rapidly expanding field.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Function and regeneration of dendritic cells impaired in COVID-19

A dysregulated and weak immune system can affect the severity of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The function and regenerative ability of dendritic cells (DC) and monocytes can have an effect on the immunopathology and adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scienceworldcapitaltimes.com

Scientist identifies signaling underlying regeneration

Many salamanders can readily regenerate a lost limb, but adult mammals, including humans, cannot. Why this is the case is a scientific mystery that has fascinated observers of the natural world for thousands of years. - Advertisement - Now, a team of scientists led by James Godwin, Ph.D., of the...
ChemistryPhys.org

Molecular jiggling has implications for carbon nanotube fibers

New research suggests the jiggling motion of carbon nanotubes suspended in liquid solutions could have implications for the structure, processing and properties of nanotube fibers formed from those solutions. Carbon nanotubes—hollow, atom-thick tubes of pure carbon—can already be formed into fibers stronger than steel and as conductive as metals, and...
Canceronclive.com

Potential Challenges of Molecular Testing in NSCLC

A panel of experts in the management of lung cancer share key insights into challenges associated with retesting for driver mutations, tumor heterogeneity, and potential differences between biopsy and surgical sample test results. Neal Navani, MRCP, MSc, PhD: Christian, perhaps I can direct the next question to you. You’ve had...
ScienceNature.com

Molecular landscape of NASH-HCC

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has several aetiologies, of which nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is increasingly common. Now, a new study published in the Journal of Hepatology has elucidated the molecular features and mutational landscape of NASH-HCC in comparison to other aetiologies.
ScienceEurekAlert

Magnesium ions injected directly into compromised bone accelerate bone regeneration

Bone-regenerating treatments are in high demand due to the ageing population. Increasingly, the orthopaedic biomaterials used to support these treatments are designed to be "immunomodulatory", i.e., guide the body's inflammatory response. They do this by encouraging macrophages - a type of white blood cell that surrounds and kills microorganisms - to adopt new roles based on signals and stimuli in their microenvironment. This approach has proved effective for developing new bone and for encouraging existing bone to accept artificial implants.
Wildlifewildlife.org

An adventure in molecular ecology

This article is part of a series focusing on topics addressed in upcoming TWS webinars. Hosted by TWS working groups, the monthly webinars engage wildlife professionals on a host of subjects relevant to their work. Learn more and register here. If you were a fan of Choose Your Own Adventure...
Health3DPrint.com

ROKIT Healthcare develops novel cartilage regeneration therapies using bioprinting

ROKIT Healthcare, in cooperation with a Massachusetts-based U.S. hospital, has completed pre-clinical studies for cartilage regeneration using the 3D bioprinting technology and is in the process of clinical studies with patients of age-related osteoarthritis in Egypt. The pre-clinical study, performed together with the Charles Bragdon group at Massachusetts General Hospital,...
Medical Scienceonclive.com

Incorporating Molecular Features into Choosing Adjuvant Therapy

Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, University of Arizona, Creighton University, & Arizona Oncology Practice of US Oncology , Nicoletta Colombo, MD, PhD, Istituto Europeo di Oncologia , Vicky Makker, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center , Domenica (Ketta) Lorusso, MD, PhD, Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli IRCCS , David M. O'Malley, MD, The Ohio State University.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

A simple model of development reveals shapes of cell lineages and links to regeneration

Various forms of complex multicellular organisms have evolved on Earth, ranging from simple Volvox carterii which possess only 2 cell- types to us humans with more than 200 cell types. All originate from a single celled zygote, and their developmental processes depend on switch-like gene regulation. These processes have been studied in great detail within a few model organisms such as the worm C. elegans, and the fruit fly D. melanogaster. It is also known that the key molecules and mechanisms that are involved in the development of multicellular organisms are highly conserved across species.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

SIRT6 Overexpression Extends Lifespan in Mice

The French author Jules Renard said, “It is not how old you are but how you are old.” Indeed, despite aging’s inevitability, many researchers explore the biological process in order to combat the accompanying decline in health, increased frailty, and increase in chronic health issues that are associated with the process. Increasing our understanding of the mechanisms underlying the aging process is a key component to facilitate the development of interventions that will lead to the preservation of health and improvements in survival and lifespan.
Sciencebioengineer.org

The molecular underpinnings of immune cell migration

Osaka, Japan – In a new study, researchers from Osaka University discovered a novel molecular mechanism by which immune cells migrate to fight off infections. These findings may help in understanding the development of certain immune deficiency disorders and establish novel therapies against them. Immune cells represent a diverse group...
Chemistrymit.edu

Visualizing cement hydration on a molecular level

The concrete world that surrounds us owes its shape and durability to chemical reactions that start when ordinary Portland cement is mixed with water. Now, MIT scientists have demonstrated a way to watch these reactions under real-world conditions, an advance that may help researchers find ways to make concrete more sustainable.
SciencePhys.org

Molecular powerhouse of the cell division motor

All living cells must grow and divide in order to multiply. The multiplication of bacteria normally occurs through so-called binary fission. This makes particularly rapid growth possible and is the reason why bacteria, including microbial pathogens, can multiply exponentially. The molecular mechanisms involved in cell division are very complex and...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Circuit topology for bottom-up engineering of molecular knots

The art of tying knots is exploited in nature and occurs in multiple applications ranging from being an essential part of scouting programs to engineering molecular knots. Biomolecular knots, such as knotted proteins, bear various cellular functions and their entanglement is believed to provide them with thermal and kinetic stability. Yet, little is known about the design principles of naturally evolved molecular knots. Intra-chain contacts and chain entanglement contribute to folding of knotted proteins. Circuit topology, a theory that describes intra-chain contacts, was recently generalized to account for chain entanglement. This generalization is unique to circuit topology and not motivated by other theories. In this paper, we systematically analyze the circuit topology approach to a description of linear chain entanglement. We utilize a bottom-up approach, i.e., we express entanglement by a set of 4 fundamental structural units subjected to 3 (or 5) binary topological operations. All knots found in proteins form a well-defined, distinct group which naturally appears if expressed in terms of these basic structural units. Prime knots, which are viewed by knot theory as undecomposable, are also made of these structural units connected in some specific way. In turn, this kind of connection shows the fundamental reason why prime knots cannot be decomposed in the rigorous sense of knot theory. We believe that such a detailed, bottom-up understanding of the structure of molecular knots should be beneficial for molecular engineering.
ScienceEurekAlert

Molecular coating enhances organic solar cells

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) An electrode coating just one molecule thick can significantly enhance the performance of an organic photovoltaic cell, KAUST researchers have found. The coating outperforms the leading material currently used for this task and may pave the way for improvements in other devices that rely on organic molecules, such as light-emitting diodes and photodetectors.
ScienceHerald Democrat

Let's Reminisce: Persuading the human body to regenerate its limbs

Wouldn’t it be great if the human body could regenerate a missing limb? Michael Levin, a developmental biologist at Tufts University, believes it can be done. He studies how bodies grow, heal, and in some cases regenerate. He has made a number of important discoveries by working on the planarian,...