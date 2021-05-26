Summer art fairs in Ann Arbor, Wyandotte are back on

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Ann Arbor Art Fair is back on.

Organizers said the popular fair, which draws thousands of people to the streets of the college town, will be held July 15-17.

The announcement came less than two weeks after the fair was canceled due to uncertainty over COVID-19 restrictions. But the fair suddenly was revived when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer eased the rules for outdoor events.

“We can’t wait to once again fill the vibrant streets of downtown Ann Arbor with our fine artists and vendors,” organizers said Tuesday. “We are looking forward to a safe and successful event this summer.”

Another popular art fair is also back on track: Wyandotte will hold its event July 7-10.