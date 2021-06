Two nondescript industrial buildings located in Chestnut Hill have been offered for sale for a collective $3,135,000. One of the buildings (pictured), opened in 1976 and offering 5,540 square feet, is listed for $1,385,000. It is located at 1029 Third Ave. S. and is home to M&M Lighting Supply. The other structure, opened in 1960 and spanning 7,000 square feet, is listed for $1,750,000. Facing Nashville City Cemetery, it has an address of 1034 Fourth Ave. S. and accommodates Fears Construction.