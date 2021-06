Sometimes you just need to laugh. In fact, according to Mayo Clinic, a little bit of laughter is good for your health, especially when it comes to stress relief. What they say is actually true—laughter really is the best medicine. While there are many ways to find a good laugh, popping on a funny film is a surefire way to get the giggles. And, with COVID restrictions lifting, movie theaters are opening up and movies are finally coming out, including some comedies we’ve been waiting a while for! If you’re always down to watch some slapstick, then you’re going to love these upcoming comedy releases.