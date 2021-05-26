Orange: Your Leaky Security is Coming from Inside the House!

Connect with nature using the Terra bird conservation device. Put this device outside your home, and you’ll be able to hear birds and other wildlife from inside. Moreover, this gadget connects with an app so you can identify and learn the sounds you hear. In fact, the sound ID technology recognizes what birds and animals make which noises, teaching you about them. Additionally, if you want to hear other places around the world—like a Panamanian jungle, African watering hole, or Hawaiian waterfall—you can live stream sound from there. Another feature of this bird conservation device is that it recognizes radio-tagged birds and shares their story with you so you can learn about that individual. Become part of a powerful new conservation network: Terra sends sound and tag data back to a massive server that helps track migration, population, and song changes. So you’ll help scientists build new conservation models.