The Steelers enter camp with a slew of players new and old, but these five options are the easiest to root for based on their incredible journeys. To make it to the NFL in any sort of capacity is a true feat. Even if a player is only around for a training camp or two, the fact that they made it that far shows that they have overcome the odds. That said, there are players on every team that take a unique path to a roster that naturally makes them easier to root for. The Steelers are no exception, as they have quite a few players set to participate in training camp that have incredible stories.