Super Flower Blood Moon 2021: 10 stunning photos of May’s full moon, lunar eclipse

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IH2UT_0aBrGIAZ00

Skygazers received a special treat early Wednesday as May’s full moon – a supermoon – coincided with a total lunar eclipse.

Social media users are sharing their photos with the hashtags #bloodmoon, #flowermoon, #supermoon and #lunareclipse. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Seattle

Photo by @siglivetoeat, Instagram

2. Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness, Colorado

Photo by @anndriggers, Instagram

3. Australia

Photo by @damiendavidjames, Instagram

4. Rochester, New York

Photo by @genesee_n_me, Instagram

5. Queensland, Australia

Photo by @life.simply.captured, Instagram

6. Hull, Massachusetts

Photo by @snapshotzbysusan, Instagram

7. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Photo by @nicholas_skylar, Instagram

8. Hawaii

Photo by @curt.dodds, Instagram

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Photo by @mr_chad_thompson, Instagram

10. Colorado

Photo by @mountainlifeindustries, Instagram

