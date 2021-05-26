Capcom Arcade Stadium review – recapture the magic

Whether you're playing on the latest iPhone, an older iPad, or the newest M1 Mac, Apple Arcade offers over 180 games for a single, low monthly fee. I was among the critics at first, wondering why I would pay a monthly fee when plenty of comparable games were available for free, but the biggest selling point of Apple Arcade is the complete lack of microtransactions. With great selections from just about every genre, it can be tough to know where to start, but we here at iMore have tested them out for you. Below you'll find the best Apple Arcade additions this year, and be sure to check out our best controllers for Apple Arcade to really step up your game!