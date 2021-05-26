Capcom Arcade Stadium review – recapture the magic
Retro game collections can be a dispiriting experience for fans. Poorly translated versions, badly curated and thrown on to a DVD with a terrible user interface are sadly commonplace. Thankfully, that’s not what we have here. For Capcom Arcade Stadium, the celebrated game developer has collated 32 interesting and often brilliant titles, spanning the glory years of its coin-op output. It is a treasure trove for nostalgic arcade dwellers and interested newcomers alike.www.theguardian.com