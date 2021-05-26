Cancel
Capcom Arcade Stadium review – recapture the magic

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetro game collections can be a dispiriting experience for fans. Poorly translated versions, badly curated and thrown on to a DVD with a terrible user interface are sadly commonplace. Thankfully, that’s not what we have here. For Capcom Arcade Stadium, the celebrated game developer has collated 32 interesting and often brilliant titles, spanning the glory years of its coin-op output. It is a treasure trove for nostalgic arcade dwellers and interested newcomers alike.

#Arcade Games#Dvd#Console Games#Horror Games#Adventure Games#Interactive Games#Capcom Arcade Stadium#Super Heroes#Japanese#Re Engine#Mame#Edge#Commando#Ghouls N Ghosts#Legendary Wings#Arcade Cabinet#Nostalgic Arcade Dwellers#Magic#Retro Game Collections#Genuine Legends
