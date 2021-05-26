Flight Facilities tap Channel Tres for “Lights Up” single and video

Following their house compilation this past January, Space Yacht now answers the call for bass by dropping Big Bass Ting Vol. 1. Space Yacht is a staple of the dance music scene in Los Angeles. As promoters, they’ve thrown plenty of parties and hosted stage takeovers throughout the years to become a globally known brand, but they clearly have their sights set on even bigger tings with their imprint. After debuting the house compilation, Tech My House, in celebration of the brand’s sixth anniversary at the beginning of this year, the question soon followed: When would Space Yacht release a bass compilation? Luckily, fans didn’t have to wait long, because they finally answered with Big Bass Ting Vol. 1.