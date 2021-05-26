Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Compton, CA

Flight Facilities tap Channel Tres for “Lights Up” single and video

By Patrick Ames Conner
earmilk.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian producer duo Flight Facilities return, delivering a new single immersed in a feeling of West-Coast cool imparted by collaborator Channel Tres. Released on Future Classic/Glassnote Records, “Lights Up” marks the band’s first release of 2021 with a direct flight to Channel Tres’ own Compton, California. Out now on all platforms, stream the duo's latest collaborative single below, along with its newly released music video.

earmilk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Lights Up#Video Music#Electronic Dance Music#Classic Music#Sound Of Music#Australian#Channel Tres#Banc Of California#R F S Du Sol#Snow Machine Festival#Collaborator Channel Tres#Flight Deck#West Coast Hip Hop#House Music#Style#Classic House#West Coast Rap#Vintage#Featuring Collaborations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Musiclegalfilingsolutions.com

Bad Bunny Releases New “Yonaguni” Single and Video

Fresh off his appearance on The Shop, Bad Bunny has released his new video for “Yonaguni.”. The song is named after a Japanease Island, but the details about the new single are slim. Will it be part of a new project? Could it be a solo drop?. The Latin American...
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

John Hassall debuts The Orchid Room with Be The Light single

The Orchid Room features John Hassall of The Libertines and Danish singer Annekei. The debut track from The Orchid Room, Be The Light, has been released today on digital and streaming formats. Written by Libertines bassist John Hassall, it stems from the remote living so many have had to endure...
Musichypefresh.co

G.T. Taps Babyface Ray For New “Going Long” Single

EMPIRE/Motion Gang street rapper G.T. taps fellow Motion Gang partner in crime Babyface Ray, for his new single “Going Long“. The visual for the instant hit shows the two Motor City mainstays going verse for verse on the simple but hard-hitting track. Babyface Ray is coming off the biggest release of his career. COMPLEX recently named his album as one of the Best Albums of 2021 (So Far) list this week.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Cognitive Release New Single and Video, “ENIAC”

New Jersey brutal death metal act Cognitive return with a new single and video, “ENIAC,” and have announced the release of their fourth album, Malevolent Thoughts of a Hastened Extinction. Guitarist Rob Wharton comments:. “‘ENIAC’ was one of the first songs written for the new album, and when it was...
Los Angeles, CAearmilk.com

The Urban Renewal Project taps Vic Mensa for their new single "Will To Survive"

Los Angeles’s musical collective The Urban Renewal Project is characterized by their eurythmic blend of eclectic sounds, fusing together American hip-hop, big band jazz, and world soul sounds to create colorful music undefined by genre or time. URP’s newest single and accompanying visuals entitled “Will to Survive'' features famed rapper Vic Mensa and is off the collective’s new multimedia series Posse Comitavs.
New York City, NYnextmosh.com

Thundercat announces U.S. shows with Channel Tres

Funk rocker Thundercat has announced a fall U.S. trek dubbed ‘It Is What It Is Tour 2021’ with Compton rapper Channel Tres providing support. See all tour dates below. Ahead of the aforementioned run, Thundercat will set out for a handful of U.S. festival appearances, counting stints at ‘Maha Music Festival’ in Omaha, NE, ‘Stern Grove Festival’ in San Francisco, CA, ‘Pitchfork Music Festival’ in Chicago, IL, and more.
Musicthis song is sick

Yung Bae & Channel Tres Light Up The Disco With New Track “Wonder”

Some collabs seem like a no brainer. Yung Bae x Channel Tres? That’s a no brainer. Bae has a way with golden era strings and breathing new life into old school disco tendencies. Team that up with Channel’s signature hip house sound and rich velvety vocal lines, and boom, you have their new track, “Wonder.”
Entertainmentmagneticmag.com

Spotlight: Watch DJ Jazzy Jeff Destroy This Set On the Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 Mixer

Watching DJ Jazzy Jeff using this mixer is like watching a highly skilled chef use an exceptional cooking knife, it all looks effortless. Pay close attention to how he uses the effects to make transitions between totally different genres, what would be abrupt cuts are now smooth blends and feel considerably more fluid. Whether it's a simple scratch cut out, or letting a track echo out into oblivion, it's like watching someone doing a musical jigsaw puzzle to create one cohesive mix.
Musicearmilk.com

Grace Weber takes us all to 'A Beautiful Space' in debut album

LA-based artist and songwriter, Grace Weber, has had many dominos fall leading to her debut album, A Beautiful Space. The 12-track project also features an ensemble of guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, Westside Boogie, and Nico Segal and production from The Social Experiment (Nate Fox, Nico Segal and Peter CottonTale).
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: Ratinoff mixes flair with his throwback sounding single, “Light Me Up”

As someone that is an avid lover of 90’s and early-2000’s music, any time I stumble upon an artist that resembles those two eras, I immediately become obsessed. It’s cliche to say that new music isn’t the same as it used to be, but it’s true. And although that isn’t a bad thing — a lot of new music kicks ass — there is still something special about that time in music.
Musicedm.com

Space Yacht Releases Debut Bass Music Compilation, "Big Bass Ting Vol. 1"

Consistently building a name for itself in the world of house music over the years, event promoter and newly formed record imprint Space Yacht has recently begun to branch beyond that genre and into the world of bass music. Today, Space Yacht released its first bass compilation, and it's a rowdy one.
MusicStereogum

Stream Emotional Oranges’ New Album Featuring Vince Staples And Channel Tres

Over the last couple years, the enigmatic R&B group Emotional Oranges have built a bit of buzz thanks to a series of EPs. Today, they’re back with a full project called The Juicebox. It’s got eight songs, and each one features a different collaborator. The whole thing kicks off with “All That,” a team-up with Channel Tres first released last year. Becky G and THEY. and several others also appear, and perhaps most notably “Back & Forth” includes a verse from Vince Staples.
Musicearmilk.com

UK producer Martin Badder releases "Lover Boy" with Shania

UK-based producer Martin Badder drops soothing new track “ Lover Boy,” with vocals from rising singer-songwriter Shania. Intelligent song writing meets intricate instrumentals on the track which brings a chopped-up breakbeat drum pattern together with a delicate but rich chord progression. The synth-tinged offering sits snuggly between indie and electronica as Shania’s soft, melodic vocals pulls listeners into a world of comforting music that lilts with tasteful romanticism.
Musicedmidentity.com

Space Yacht Blasts Off with ‘Big Bass Ting Vol. 1’

Following their house compilation this past January, Space Yacht now answers the call for bass by dropping Big Bass Ting Vol. 1. Space Yacht is a staple of the dance music scene in Los Angeles. As promoters, they’ve thrown plenty of parties and hosted stage takeovers throughout the years to become a globally known brand, but they clearly have their sights set on even bigger tings with their imprint. After debuting the house compilation, Tech My House, in celebration of the brand’s sixth anniversary at the beginning of this year, the question soon followed: When would Space Yacht release a bass compilation? Luckily, fans didn’t have to wait long, because they finally answered with Big Bass Ting Vol. 1.
Musicsonicperspectives.com

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Welcomes Summer with Their New Single ‘Burn for Me’

Sweden’s most charismatic airline crew shake off the glitter again to deliver a fantastic anthem to welcome sweet summertime feelings. Enjoy some even sweeter cocktails in the sun while shaking your hips to “Burn For Me” from THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA! Alongside this fantastic feel good song, the band serves a fantastic video today that will put a huge smile on your face. Check out the video below.
Musicweraveyou.com

VRDGO brothers come in hot-handed with latest single ‘Light It Up’: Listen

The highly admired producer duo VRDGO has been on the roll this year with the release of some breathtaking singles and the growing success of their vlogs that are based on industry news, production tutorials, MMA, life hacks, and motivation. Having served as a crucial part of the roster at Tommie Sunshine‘s Brooklyn Fire Records, the duo has just released a fascinating bass house tune called “Light It Up” for “Ignition Volume 3“, Tommie’s latest compilation on the label.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Skyzoo Taps BJ the Chicago Kid for “Bodega Flowers” Single

With All the Brilliant Things arriving at midnight (6/11), Skyzoo has decided to share one last single from his forthcoming album. Following “Bed-Stuy is Burning” and “St. James Liquors,” the Brooklyn emcee comes through with “Bodega Flowers” featuring BJ the Chicago Kid. Produced by Karl MarXs.