Flight Facilities tap Channel Tres for “Lights Up” single and video
Australian producer duo Flight Facilities return, delivering a new single immersed in a feeling of West-Coast cool imparted by collaborator Channel Tres. Released on Future Classic/Glassnote Records, “Lights Up” marks the band’s first release of 2021 with a direct flight to Channel Tres’ own Compton, California. Out now on all platforms, stream the duo's latest collaborative single below, along with its newly released music video.earmilk.com