Sarah (Dolly) Wells

Sarah Wells was called home on April 29, 2021 at the tender age of 90 while surrounded by her children, family and relatives. Sarah was born on Feb. 19, 1931, in Durham on the Blackfeet Reservation. She was born to Samuel and Mabel Still Smoking and was the second eldest of 10 siblings. Her paternal grandparents were Joseph and Minnie Still Smoking, and her maternal grandparents were Tom and Josephine Vielle. Up until her passing, Sarah kept close ties with her siblings throughout the years.