Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

China tests AI ‘emotion-detection’ software on Uighur Muslims

By Maroosha Muzaffar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzMlF_0aBrFLqx00

China has been testing facial recognition and artificial intelligence camera systems on Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region to detect their emotions, a software engineer has revealed.

Speaking to BBC ’s Panorama, the software engineer — who preferred to remain anonymous — said he installed these systems in police stations in the Xinjiang province.

China has always maintained that surveillance of the region is important given that separatists, who want their own state, have killed hundreds of people in attacks. Xinjiang, home to at least 12 million ethnic minority Uighurs, most of whom are Muslim, has seen massive human rights violations and poor treatment of Uighurs in the region. China has also set up “re-education centres” for them in the area that have been criticised for human rights abuses, mistreatment, rape and torture.

The revelation has shocked many. The Chinese embassy in London maintained that “political and social rights of all ethnic groups are guaranteed” and that “People live in harmony regardless of their ethnic backgrounds and enjoy a stable and peaceful life with no restriction to personal freedom.”

The software engineer, fearing for his safety, has also not revealed the name of the company he worked for. He, however, showed photographs of five Uighurs on whom he claimed the government tested the facial recognition system.

He told BBC’s Panorama: “The Chinese government use Uighurs as test subjects for various experiments just like rats are used in laboratories.”

“We placed the emotion detection camera 3m from the subject. It is similar to a lie detector but far more advanced technology,” he said.

He also explained his role in installing cameras in police stations in the province.

In Xinjiang, police officers use restraint chairs in which one’s wrists and ankles are locked by metal restraints, the engineer said. He spoke about how the AI is trained to recognise and analyse “even minute changes in facial expressions and skin pores.”

According to his claims, the software then makes a pie chart with the red segment indicating a negative or anxious state of mind.

Sophie Richardson, China director of Human Rights Watch, who saw the evidence provided by the software engineer, said: “It is shocking material. It’s not just that people are being reduced to a pie chart, it’s people who are in highly coercive circumstances, under enormous pressure, being understandably nervous and that’s taken as an indication of guilt, and I think, that’s deeply problematic.”

In July 2018, a patent was filed by Huawei and the China Academy of Sciences to describe a face recognition product that is capable of identifying people on the basis of their ethnicity. Huawei had said that it did “not condone the use of technology to discriminate or oppress members of any community” and that it was “independent of government” wherever it operated.

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Software#Chinese Government#Xinjiang#Ethnic Groups#Human Rights Groups#Uighur Muslims#Panorama#Ai#Human Rights Watch#Human Rights Abuses#Attacks#Human Rights Violations#Mistreatment#Separatists#China Director#People#Torture#Test Subjects#Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
BBC
News Break
Huawei
Country
China
Related
Public Healthkhn.org

China Reports Covid Detected Again

Part of a major Chinese city locks down because covid flares up and a bird flu hits a Chinese man. Also, several reports on China's new three-child policy. China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has imposed lockdowns on two neighborhoods after an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the city. The surrounding province of Guangdong has already required anyone wishing to travel to other parts of China produce a negative test for the virus taken within the previous 72 hours. (6/1)
WorldThe Guardian

Ai Weiwei on colonialism and statues, Churchill, China and Covid

From this week a seven-metre-high installation entitled Gilded Cage, by the exiled Chinese artist and human rights campaigner Ai Weiwei, will be on display at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. The piece, originally constructed for Central Park in New York in 2017, was made as a reflection on the worldwide refugee crisis. Ai Weiwei, 64, is currently based in Lisbon. This conversation took place last week by phone.
U.K.alloaadvertiser.com

‘People’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uighurs

A “people’s tribunal” set up to assess whether China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uighur people constitute genocide has opened in London. Chairman Geoffrey Nice said more than three dozen witnesses would make “grave” allegations against Chinese authorities during four days of hearings. The tribunal does not have UK Government...
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Here’s why the US continues to beat China in the AI race

The global AI race was supposed to be a sprint. Back in 2017 when driverless cars and domestic robots were thought to be just around the corner, the promise of deep learning made it seem like we were mere months away from living in an AI-powered utopia. As it turns...
Worldrebelnews.com

Muslims should target angst towards Communist China, not Israel

A lot of criticism has been levelled against Israel since its latest battle with Hamas, both in the mainstream media and social media. Does the world really want to know what is happening in the Middle East, or is this just an orchestrated agenda being worked out against Israel and the Jewish people?
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

China detects first infection with H10N3 bird flu variant

Beijing China has detected the first human infection with the H10N3 bird flu variant: According to the National Health Commission on Tuesday, the virus was detected in a 41-year-old man in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. The man, a resident of Zhenjiang city, was taken to hospital on April 28 after...
Societyamnesty.ca

China: Draconian repression of Muslims in Xinjiang amounts to crimes against humanity

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim minority men and women subjected to mass internment and torture. Millions of Muslims subjected to systematized mass surveillance. Muslim ethnic groups forced to abandon their religious traditions, cultural practices and local languages. More than 50 former camp detainees give harrowing new testimonies with detailed inside...
Societystateofpress.com

‘Crimes against humanity’ detailed in China’s Xinjiang: Amnesty | Uighur News

Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang autonomous region face systematic and state-organised “mass internment and torture amounting to crimes against humanity”, Amnesty International said, citing dozens of eyewitness accounts from former detainees, as the group stepped up calls for the camps to be closed. In a...
SocietyKPBS

New Report Details Firsthand Accounts Of Torture From Uyghur Muslims In China

According to a new report from Amnesty International published Thursday, the Chinese government's actions against people in Muslim minority groups in the country constitute crimes against humanity. The report details systematic state-organized mass imprisonment, torture and persecution against people in Xinjiang province, including Uyghurs and Kazakhs. It also details the extensive cover-up efforts by the Chinese government.
Chinanewsatw.com

China: Detainees in Xinjiang camps tortured, beaten and given electric shocks, says Amnesty report | World News

China has created a “dystopian hellscape” in Xinjiang, according to the head of Amnesty International, with people who are detained in camps there routinely tortured. A comprehensive new report from the organisation, based on interviews with more than 50 former detainees of the camps, details alleged crimes against humanity – including mass imprisonment, torture and persecution – carried out by Chinese authorities against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.
WorldPosted by
WGAU

Lawyers urge ICC to probe alleged crimes against Uyghurs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — A group of lawyers presented a dossier of evidence Thursday to prosecutors at the International Criminal Court that they say establishes jurisdiction for the global tribunal to investigate allegations Chinese authorities are involved in grave crimes targeting Uyghurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group. The...
Societyktbb.com

International rights group accuses China of ‘crimes against humanity’

(NEW YORK) -- Amnesty International on Thursday officially branded China’s actions against its Turkic Muslim population as “crimes against humanity.”. “Muslims living in Xinjiang may be the most closely surveyed population in the world,” Jonathan Loeb, senior crisis adviser with Amnesty International, told reporters. In conjunction with the announcement, the...
Worldmagazinebuzz.com

New testimonies of torture and threats in Xinjiang – News (Echo)

Amnesty International’s human rights report is replete with painful testimonies from the retraining camps, and states that all of the interviewees who remained in the camps by daily practices prevailing there were subjected to torture or other cruel and inhuman treatment. Among other things, the report describes brutal ideological indoctrination through threats and humiliation.
Chinajagonews24.com

China 'has created dystopian hellscape' in Xinjiang

The human rights organisation Amnesty International has said China is committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, the north-western region that is home to the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. In a report published on Thursday, Amnesty called on the UN to investigate, and said China had subjected Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and...
Technologyai-summary.com

Summary: China’s AI start-ups face IPO hurdle

But to date, most of their IPOs have endured a bumpy ride, raising questions on issues concerning data security and data compliance – a sector which Chinese regulators have been tightening scrutiny.In a latest move, Guangzhou-based AI unicorn CloudWalk has updated its financial data in early June, after which the Shanghai stock exchange resumed its IPO audit.The company filed a prospectus with the Shanghai stock exchange in December 2020, seeking to raise 3.75 billion yuan ($573.5 million) in an IPO on China’s Nasdaq-style STAR market.Another AI start-up Megvii, backed by Alibaba, completed the first round of inquiry reply from the Shanghai tech-heavy STAR market, a spokesperson of the firm told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Chinaworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Uyghurs live in China’s ‘dystopian hellscape’, Amnesty says – Middle East Monitor

China’s far western region of Xinjiang has become a “dystopian hellscape” where Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities face systematic and state-organised “mass internment and torture amounting to crimes against humanity”, human rights group Amnesty says. - Advertisement - More than 50 former camp detainees sharednew testimony with Amnesty,...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Uighur deportations raise fears of China’s creeping global crackdown, even in Muslim-majority countries

Activists have documented what they say is an alarming rise in deportations of Uighur Muslims at China’s request from Muslim-majority countries.Oslo-based Uighur activist Abduweli Ayup told CNN he had confirmed 28 Uighur deportations from three Muslim-majority countries between 2017 and 2019, comprising 21 from Egypt, five from Saudi Arabia and two from the UAE.China has been accused of systemically oppressing Uighurs in the country’s Xinjiang region, and the UN has expressed concerns about the mass incarceration of more than a million Muslims and other minority groups in detention centres. China has denied the allegations, saying the centres are providing voluntary...