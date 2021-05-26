Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh on Reaching the Pinnacle of the Profession and Coaching for and Against Aaron Rodgers
Sean and Peter are joined by Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh to talk about how they became friends, their personal philosophies as coaches, how to motivate veterans as a young coach, Saleh’s upcoming first year in New York, drafting Zach Wilson, LaFleur’s first year with Aaron Rodgers, the play calls they regret the most, going out to dinner in their respective cities, and getting pranked by Pete Carroll (6:08). We finish the show by answering a few listener emails and voicemails (56:07).www.theringer.com