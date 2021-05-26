Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh on Reaching the Pinnacle of the Profession and Coaching for and Against Aaron Rodgers

If you want an overreaction from Green Bay Packers rookie camp, it’s this: It’s easy to see the 2021 draft class making a sudden impact. And that’s not even comparing it to last year’s draft class. There might not have been a less-impactful group of draft picks than the one Green Bay assembled last year, with first-round quarterback Jordan Love and second-round running back AJ Dillon sitting third on their depth charts all season and third-round tight end Josiah Deguara missing most of his first year with a torn ACL. The nine draft picks from 2020 combined to start seven games, with fifth-round linebacker Kamal Martin leading the way with six. Only three were active for the NFC Championship Game.