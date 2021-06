“Seeing a picture of you in today’s newspaper standing in front of a barbecue grilling quail, reminded me that I had never sent you the recipe of the drop scones which I promised you at Balmoral. I now hasten to do so,” wrote the Queen, on January 24 1960. The recipe she enclosed was for 16 people – “when there are fewer I generally put in less flour and milk” – and, as alternatives to sugar, she offered golden syrup and treacle. The mixture, she advised, ‘“shouldn’t stand about too long before cooking”.