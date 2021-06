All Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and even Xbox 360 players can currently download a classic 2001 game for free, no strings attached, though the download process isn't very straightforward. It's unclear how much longer this deal will be available, but right now, Ikaruga is free, with no strings attached. That said, to download it, you will need to create an Argentina Xbox Live account. Thankfully, this doesn't cost anything but some time. Further, once downloaded, you can play it on your standard account, whatever region that is.