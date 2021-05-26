Waterboro Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants Taken into Custody

Officials say a man's personal floatation device and his cellphone likely saved his life, after his boat capsized. This scary incident Tuesday evening in the town of Lisbon serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing life jackets, rather than just having them available in the boat. According to a post on the Lisbon Fire Department's Facebook page, crews were called to the Androscoggin River just before 6:00 to a report of a person in the water. Officials say the 21-year-old's 16' center console boat had started taking on water, just after he set his anchor. The man ended up the water, but his life jacket kept him afloat.