Maine State

Waterboro Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants Taken into Custody

By Cindy Campbell
Q106.5
Q106.5
 17 days ago
A Waterboro man, who was sought by police on multiple arrest warrants, was taken into custody this week after a traffic stop. Maine State Police say Darren Foglio, 51 of Waterboro, was arrested during a motor vehicle stop on South Waterboro Road in Lyman on Tuesday. Foglio had 4 active warrants for his arrest, and is now facing new charges. At the time of his arrest, Foglio had several sets of bail conditions that prohibited him from using or possessing alcohol or illegal drugs, and required him to submit to random searches and testing.

