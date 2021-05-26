newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Is it Time to Sell EUR/USD?

By Mahmoud Abdallah
dailyforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most popular currency pair in the world moved towards the resistance level of 1.2266 before settling around the level of 1.2249 at the time of writing. EUR/USD is awaiting more stimulus or move down amid profit-taking selling. The euro in general is still benefiting from the optimism that dominates the markets from the reopening of European economies amid a rapid surge in vaccination against the epidemic. This paves the way for an economic recovery in the remainder of 2021.

www.dailyforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Us Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#Major Currencies#Technical Analysis#Economic Analysis#Sell Eur Usd#Td Securities#G10#Swiss#Ifo#Eurozone#Ing Bank#The Ifo Index For May#Eur Usd#Forex Traders#Currency#Strong Levels#Profit Taking Selling#Business Sentiment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Options market turns most bearish in 10 weeks

One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, drops to the highest since the week ending on March 19 during early Friday’s trading session, indicating investors are turning bearish ahead of the key US inflation data, namely Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for April.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Pullbacks Should See Support

The Euro has initially broken down below the 1.22 handle during the trading session on Thursday but turned around to show signs of life again. The market continues to see a lot of volatility in this area, and I do believe that the high of the last couple of days is worth paying attention to as it is significant resistance previously, so all things been equal I think we are trying to build up the necessary momentum to break out. Even if we do clear that area though, it is likely that the 1.23 handle will continue to be a major barrier, as we have seen more than once. Remember, the Euro pulled back rather significantly from that level and that typically means there is a lot of supply.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD is still forming a new consolidation range above 1.2184. Possibly, today the pair may break this range to the downside and resume falling to reach 1.2132. Later, the market may start another correction to return to 1.2184 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2108. GBP/USD, “Great...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2174; (P) 1.2194; (R1) 1.2214;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 1.2265 is still extending. With 1.2160 support intact, further rise is expected. On the upside, above, 1.2265 will resume the rise from 1.1703 to retest 1.2347 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.6039 for 1.2555 cluster resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2160 support will delay the bullish case. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 1.2348 with another falling leg.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Remains below SMAs

The EUR/USD currency pair remained below the 55-, 100–and 200– hour SMAs on Thursday. The exchange rate found support at the 1.2180 level during Thursday's trading session. All things being equal, the US Dollar is likely to continue to gain strength against the Eurozone currency. The possible target for bullish...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP, CAD, NZD Outperform on Interest Rate Divergence

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) finished little-changed at 89.97 (90.00) after trading in a tight range overnight. Sterling outperformed, soaring 0.61% to 1.4200 (1.4125) after Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said the central bank may raise interest rates earlier than originally indicated. Currency divergence widened following changes in the economic outlooks from their respective central banks and their plans to reign in easy money policies. USD/CAD slipped 0.5% to 1.2065 (1.2122) after analysts from the country’s major banks saw the Bank of Canada likely trimming back bond purchases in July. Higher oil prices also aided the Canadian Loonie. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) maintained its bid, ending modestly higher, at 0.7297 (0.7287 yesterday). Earlier this week the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised markets with a hawkish outcome. Elsewhere in Asia, the USD/CNH pair (US Dollar vs Offshore Chinese Yuan) slumped to fresh 3-year lows to 6.3673, settling at 6.3720 at the New York close. After the clean break of the USD 6.4000 level, traders were confident that Chinese authorities were not uncomfortable with the stronger Yuan and pushed the US Dollar lower. On the other side of the spectrum, the USD/JPY pair soared 0.58% to close at 109.80 (109.15). The benchmark US 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 1.60%. Japan’s 10-year JGB rate was unchanged at 0.07%. The Australian Dollar ended at 0.7742 in late New York from 0.7744 yesterday after trading in a narrow range. EUR/USD was little changed at 1.2197 (1.2195 yesterday). Wall Street stocks finished with moderate gains. The DOW was up 0.33% to 34,573 (34,347). The S&P 500 rose to 4,212 from 4,198. Other global bond yields were higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at -0.17% (-0.21%). The UK’s 10-year Gilt rate rose to 0.81% from 0.75%. The Australian 10-year bond yield was lower, settling at 1.62%, from 1.66% yesterday.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency market: USD/JPY 111.11 to 107.52

Japanese Call rates informs today USD/JPY range is located from 109.88 to 109.33. Japanese Call rates on a positive scale reports a range of 109.88 to 109.33. Japanese Call rates reports on a negative scale 109.88 to 109.33 however a larger range is also offered. USD interest rates reports 109.88 to 109.33 however a larger range is also offered.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD tumbles to weekly lows near 1.2130, rebounds afterwards

EUR/USD drops to lows in the 1.2135/30 band. US Core PCE rose 3.1% YoY, the highest since 1994. US President Biden will announce the FY2022 Budget. EUR/USD manages to regain some composure following weekly lows in the vicinity of 1.2130 on Friday. EUR/USD weaker on dollar strength. EUR/USD extended further...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Gains Bullish Momentum, US GDP Grows 6.4%

USD/JPY started a strong increase from the 108.60 support zone. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 108.90 on the 4-hours chart. The US GDP grew 6.4% in Q1 2021 (Prelim), similar to the last reading. EUR/USD corrected lower from 1.2260, GBP/USD remained well bid above 1.4100.
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The tide is about to turn for the dollar

US inflation continues heating up, but the Fed will stay on hold. Economic progress at both shores of the Atlantic spurs optimism. EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and poised to extend its slump. The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.2266 this week, its highest since January, but trimmed gains ahead...
Businessbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

Will the U.S. core PCE price index spur big moves among dollar pairs?. I’m keeping close tabs on this range on Cable in case we see any surprises. And now for the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:. Upcoming Potential...
Businessdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Path of Least Resistance is Lower

Set a sell-stop at 1.4100 (23.6% retracement) Add a take-profit at 1.4017 (38.2% retracement). Set a buy stop at 1.4140 and a take-profit at 1.4235. Add a stop-loss at 1.4100. The GBP/USD price retreated in early trading as the US dollar firmed ahead of the latest US GDP and inflation numbers. It fell to 1.4090, which was lower than this month’s high of 1.4233.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD overbought and short, USD/CAD oversold and long

EURUSD current at 1.2203 and USD/CAD 1.2110 trades a distance of 93 pips. Both are the same exact pair yet trade in exact opposite directions as present Correlations run a solid -92%. The point of departure is the possible crossover at 1.2156 as both currency pairs hold as EUR/USD support...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Very Weakly Bullish

Last Tuesday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as none of the key support and resistance levels identified that day were reached. Trades may only be entered between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY consolidates below 84.50 amid risk aversion

AUD/JPY fails to hold onto the previous day’s gain on Thursday. Risk sensitivity downplays the cross performance. Yen gains on safe-haven appeal. AUD/JPY price remains muted in the Asian session. The cross loses part of its previous day’s gain as market sentiment turns a bit edgy. At the time of...