EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Is it Time to Sell EUR/USD?

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) finished little-changed at 89.97 (90.00) after trading in a tight range overnight. Sterling outperformed, soaring 0.61% to 1.4200 (1.4125) after Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said the central bank may raise interest rates earlier than originally indicated. Currency divergence widened following changes in the economic outlooks from their respective central banks and their plans to reign in easy money policies. USD/CAD slipped 0.5% to 1.2065 (1.2122) after analysts from the country’s major banks saw the Bank of Canada likely trimming back bond purchases in July. Higher oil prices also aided the Canadian Loonie. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) maintained its bid, ending modestly higher, at 0.7297 (0.7287 yesterday). Earlier this week the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised markets with a hawkish outcome. Elsewhere in Asia, the USD/CNH pair (US Dollar vs Offshore Chinese Yuan) slumped to fresh 3-year lows to 6.3673, settling at 6.3720 at the New York close. After the clean break of the USD 6.4000 level, traders were confident that Chinese authorities were not uncomfortable with the stronger Yuan and pushed the US Dollar lower. On the other side of the spectrum, the USD/JPY pair soared 0.58% to close at 109.80 (109.15). The benchmark US 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 1.60%. Japan’s 10-year JGB rate was unchanged at 0.07%. The Australian Dollar ended at 0.7742 in late New York from 0.7744 yesterday after trading in a narrow range. EUR/USD was little changed at 1.2197 (1.2195 yesterday). Wall Street stocks finished with moderate gains. The DOW was up 0.33% to 34,573 (34,347). The S&P 500 rose to 4,212 from 4,198. Other global bond yields were higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at -0.17% (-0.21%). The UK’s 10-year Gilt rate rose to 0.81% from 0.75%. The Australian 10-year bond yield was lower, settling at 1.62%, from 1.66% yesterday.