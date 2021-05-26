Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnston, IA

Johnston students grow and share vegetables with pantry

KCCI.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa middle school is giving back to the community with some fresh greens. Summit Middle School has a garden and students packaged up veggies to share with the Johnston Partnership Food Pantry. It's an effort to provide the community with healthy foods as part of the...

www.kcci.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Johnston, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Food Drink#Community#Summit Middle School#Students#Veggies#Healthy Foods#Iowa News Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StateJohn Green's tumblr

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET — No one was seriously injured early Monday when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa, authorities said. The accident happened on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset, officials said. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road…
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Iowa health experts advise Iowans to stay mindful with new mask guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A little more than 37% of Americans are vaccinated, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Iowa health experts say the CDC is looking at data from vaccinations to make changes to guidelines, such as with Thursday's announcement where the CDCeased mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people.