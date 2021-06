For a lot of people, grocery shopping is a chore that takes up a lot of time and often involves spending quite a bit of money. Juggling the foods you'll need to last you the week (or several weeks, depending on how you shop) and making decisions for upcoming meals and snacks can be a bit overwhelming. Worse still is when you buy items that you end up throwing away later due to not using them in time, it's basically like throwing your money down the drain.