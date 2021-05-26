Trump: This is the greatest witch hunt in American history as media, left continue

It has been clear for a very long time that then-President Donald Trump sought to politicize and weaponize the Justice Department he presided over perhaps more than any president since Richard M. Nixon. This is a guy, after all, whose most popular rally cry during his campaign was “lock her up,” about his opponent. Trump regularly showed little compunction about leaning on his Justice Department to do his bidding and target his foes, often doing so quite publicly in a way that flew in the face of well-established protocol. Even then-Attorney General William P. Barr, a fan of a powerful chief executive if there ever was one, decided he needed to at least make a show of publicly telling Trump to knock it off.