Trump: This is the greatest witch hunt in American history as media, left continue
Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump is once again soaring in the polls and the liberal left and the media, driven by left-wing corporate interests isn’t happy about it. Trump today said the left’s witch hunt against him began the day he came down the escalator in Trump Tower and announced his presidency. It’s not just the left. The left has been aided by a group of Republicans, once flying the banner of the Lincoln Project. But, with that organization now disgraced after facing a child sex scandal, the Romney-Cheney Republican sect is looking for a new banner.www.shorenewsnetwork.com