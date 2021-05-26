Cancel
POTUS

Trump: This is the greatest witch hunt in American history as media, left continue

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 17 days ago
Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump is once again soaring in the polls and the liberal left and the media, driven by left-wing corporate interests isn’t happy about it. Trump today said the left’s witch hunt against him began the day he came down the escalator in Trump Tower and announced his presidency. It’s not just the left. The left has been aided by a group of Republicans, once flying the banner of the Lincoln Project. But, with that organization now disgraced after facing a child sex scandal, the Romney-Cheney Republican sect is looking for a new banner.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

