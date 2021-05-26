Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

‘It was not an issue I wanted to get involved with’: Delta’s CEO on voting rights and more

By Stephanie Mehta
Fast Company
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Bastian, a 20-year-veteran of Delta Air Lines, had held various leadership roles at the airline, including president and chief financial officer. But he says he still didn’t appreciate the intricacies of the CEO role until he got the top job five years ago. A job that Bastian calls “unusual” has been further complicated by a global pandemic that shut down travel, growing pressure to diversify corporate ranks, and, more recently, calls for executives to speak out on political and social issues. Bastian sat down with Fast Company to reflect on his tenure as CEO. Edited excerpts follow:

www.fastcompany.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Ceos#Company President#State President#Minority Rights#Delta Air Lines#Fast Company#Coca Cola#Major League Baseball#African American#Nra#Tsa#Border Patrol#Delta Red Coats#U S Customs#Political Issues#Corporate Leaders#Political Leaders#Leadership Roles#Ceos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Business Travel
Related
BusinessBradenton Herald

Levi’s CEO on changing sizes, inflation and voter rights

As Americans start to go out and update their wardrobes, jeans giant Levi Strauss & Co. is enjoying a resurgence in denim. That has helped the company upgrade its fiscal first-half outlook and has pushed shares of Levi’s about 30% higher so far this year. Still, the San Francisco-based company,...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Nearly Getting Bitten By Delta’s Basic Economy Award Ticket Policies

Well, things are essentially back to business as usual. I’d grown used to the amazing flexibility offered by airlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, booking and canceling numerous trips when there were excellent award deals. These have been primarily with United, but I’ve done this with Delta a couple times, too. Everything has been a breeze in terms of getting all my miles back.
Economysmartzune.com

Delta Employees Circulate Scathing Letter Condemning the Company CEO’s Woke ‘Fascism’

Delta employees are circulating a ‘scathing’ anonymous letter that was obtained by Dr. Karlyn Borysenko, who shared it on social media and in a podcast. The letter, signed by a 20+ years Delta Airlines Employee, was posted online. It is called “Ed Bastian and Death of Reason at Delta Airlines” in a reference to the company’s “Woke” CEO. The letter will be transcribed below:
IndustryKITV.com

Delta will require vaccines for new employees

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business - Delta Air Lines is requiring new employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine, making it one of the largest US companies to issue a mandate. "Any person joining Delta in the future we will mandate to get vaccinated before they can sign up with the company," CEO Ed Bastian told CNN's Richard Quest in an exclusive interview.
Aerospace & DefenseSFGate

Delta Air Lines says new employees must be vaccinated for the coronavirus

Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian said Friday that new employees who join the company will be required to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. The announcement makes Delta the only major U.S. airline to require vaccines for at least a portion of its workforce. While most carriers have taken steps to boost vaccination rates, including setting up centers at airports to encourage employees to get the shot, others aren't requiring they do so.
BusinessSan Francisco Chronicle

Opinion: If Salesforce wants to defend voting rights, it should cut ties with U.S. Chamber of Commerce

In the face of a wave of racist, anti-voter legislation introduced by state governments across the country, hundreds of leading American companies, including Salesforce, recently signed a letter stating they were committed to “defend(ing) the right to vote and to oppos(ing) any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.”
Georgia StateWinston-Salem Journal

Surry votes to remove Coca-Cola machines after company's CEO criticizes new Georgia voting law

The Surry County Board of Commissioners has voted to remove 12 Coca-Cola vending machines from the county’s office buildings because the company’s chief executive officer criticized Georgia’s new election law. On May 17, the Republican commissioners voted 2-2, with one commissioner abstaining. Under the board’s parliamentary rules, Commissioner Larry Johnson’s...
Technologycryptocoingossip.com

S!NG CEO on Improving Intellectual Property Rights With NFTs

BeinCrypto spoke to S!NG CEO and co-founder Geoff Osler about how his app helps people easily create non-fungible tokens (NFTs), store them, and ensures a record of original content. NFTs are booming, with use cases for these tokens expanding as more innovators get involved in this growing area of cryptocurrencies.
Public Healthgreensboro.com

N.C. tech companies sculpt post-pandemic workplaces

RALEIGH — Local tech executives see their post-pandemic future and it looks like this: Most of their employees will keep the ability to work remotely, at least some of the time. Over 80% expect to offer employees a hybrid model of remote and in-person work, according to a new NC...
Congress & Courtsshortpedia.com

US lawmakers introduce bills to curb powers of big tech companies

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on Friday introduced a package of bills aimed at curbing the power of tech giants. The move comes amid growing criticism that tech firms such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, known collectively as GAFA, are undermining competition by taking advantage of their market dominance, reported NHK World.
Washington Stateatlanticcitynews.net

Washington hearing on American companies using Chinese forced labor

WASHINGTON D.C.: American companies, including Amazon.com, Apple and Nike, came under fire by a U.S. Senator on Thursday for disregarding forced labour allegations in China and making American consumers complicit in Beijing's alleged repressive policies. Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on China's crackdown on Uyghurs and other...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

G-7 nations condemn forced labor in rebuke of China

President Biden finished three days of meetings with Group of 7 leaders here Sunday lauding new agreements by the world’s leading democracies to collaborate on efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, combat climate change and counter the growing threat of autocracies with an explicit rebuke of China’s forced labor practices.
Economycaribjournal.com

Delta Vacations Has a New President

Delta Vacations, the official vacation provider of Delta Air Lines, has named a new president. Winters had most recently served as director of product retailing at Delta Air Lines. In the role, she will be responsible for “advancing the vacation provider’s strategic position to deliver best-in-class vacation experiences while sustaining...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Subway Operators Blame Founder's Scandalous Behavior for Chain's Downfall

By now, it's no secret that Subway has been experiencing some trouble. While recent months have seen hundreds of Subway franchisees locking horns with the company's executives, a new report suggests that today's problems are simply emblematic of Subway's history, starting with its founder. If these insider claims are true, it seems that the fast-food chain—which became the world's biggest, based largely on its guilt-free menu and virtuous branding—was actually a soap opera behind the scenes.
Congress & Courtsworldnewsinfo4u.com

US lawmakers launch bipartisan push to rein in Big Tech

Members of the US House of Representatives have introduced five different bills seeking to tame the power of the world’s largest technology companies, in the biggest legislative threat to Big Tech in years. If passed, the proposals would together constitute the biggest shake-up of US monopolies law in a generation,...
Businesscybersecdn.com

Volkswagen America Discloses Data Breach Impacting 3.3 Million

Volkswagen Group of America this week revealed that approximately 3.3 million people might have been affected in a data breach that impacted both Audi of America and Volkswagen of America (together VWGoA). The incident was discovered on March 10, 2021 and a law enforcement investigation was immediately launched into the...
Minoritieslawofficer.com

Money matters: BLM corporation faces growing demands for accountability

WASHINGTON — BLM has always demanded “accountability” from the police. But now the corporation is facing growing demands for accountability regarding its own finances. And aside from the infighting over money, a growing number of critics both inside and outside the Black Lives Matter Global Network are speaking out. The...