‘It was not an issue I wanted to get involved with’: Delta’s CEO on voting rights and more

Ed Bastian, a 20-year-veteran of Delta Air Lines, had held various leadership roles at the airline, including president and chief financial officer. But he says he still didn’t appreciate the intricacies of the CEO role until he got the top job five years ago. A job that Bastian calls “unusual” has been further complicated by a global pandemic that shut down travel, growing pressure to diversify corporate ranks, and, more recently, calls for executives to speak out on political and social issues. Bastian sat down with Fast Company to reflect on his tenure as CEO. Edited excerpts follow: