Aorus Gen4 7000s Premium SSD features bulky stacked cooler

The flagship ROG Ryujin II AIO cooler series offers ultimate thermal performance for gamers looking for the absolute best. Each cooler features a 7th generation Asetek pump and Noctua Industrial PPC radiator fans, and an embedded fan provides additional cooling to the motherboard’s CPU socket area, including the VRM and the first slot of the M.2. A 3.5-inch LCD panel on the pump housing can be set to show system data and customisable graphics from the heart of the system, and Armoury Crate can be used to edit photos and animations for display. The series also comes bundled with an AIO Fan Controller for easy cable management of the fan cables and ARGB strips, as well as a complementary one-year subscription for the AIDA 64 system monitoring software, which adds the option of a custom ROG user interface for the LCD display.