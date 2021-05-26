Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Aorus Gen4 7000s Premium SSD features bulky stacked cooler

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGigabyte has unveiled its latest, and fastest, Aorus branded 2TB SSD. The new Aorus Gen4 7000s Premium SSD delivers up to 7GB/s sequential read speeds "with no throttling". These Aorus drives have been updated since the CES 2021 product announcements from the Phison E16 to Phison E18 controller, instrumental in boosting peak transfers from 5 to 7GB/s. The sustained no throttling promise comes thanks to the beefiest passive cooler unit yet for Aorus SSDs, the M.2 Thermal Guard Xtreme with Nanocarbon Coating.

hexus.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#Aorus Gen4#Tb#Phison E18#Nanocarbon Coating#Pci Express#Nand#Premium Ssd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersthenexthint.com

Is SSD Hosting Better?

Although technology is constantly evolving, one area has, until recently, remained relatively stagnant: data storage. We’ve used the same traditional hard drives for years, and while the capacities of these drives increased, the technology itself didn’t change much. VPS hosting compartmentalizes a physical server into multiple private environments known as...
Computersmyce.com

Samsung Releases First ZNS SSD

Electronics company Samsung has recently announced its brand-new storage product called the PM1731a, as per the news update posted on its website. Its solution is a solid-state drive, equipped with Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology. To be used on storage servers, data centers, and cloud environments, the new ZNS SSDs are...
Computerseteknix.com

EKWB Launch Quantum Vector Blocks for Aorus Master 6000 GPUs

EK Water Blocks (EKWB) has launched the new EK-Quantum Vector Master water blocks made for the AORUS Master version of the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and 6900 XT graphics cards. These 2nd-generation EK-Quantum Vector water blocks implement an Open Split-Flow cooling engine design, which proved to be a superior solution for GPU water blocks. It is characterized by low hydraulic flow restriction, meaning it can be used with weaker water pumps or pumps running on low-speed settings and still achieve top performance. The jet plate and the fin structure geometry have been optimized to provide even flow distribution with minimal losses and optimal performance when used in any given coolant flow orientation, unlike some currently available products on the market.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

SSD revenues set for massive rise

New industry predictions have claimed that the Solid State Drive (SSD) market will generate a staggering $51.5 billion in revenue by 2025. As per IDC’s new forecast, SSD unit shipments are predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% between 2021 and 2025,. IDCs positive growth...
Computerswepc.com

Best External SSD

Portable hard drives are bulkier, less reliable, and more easily damaged in transport than their modern counterparts. Being able to store, backup, and transfer files in one easily transportable device has made this newer means of storage the more popular choice by far. But with so many different options to...
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Gallium3D Driver Merged Into Mesa 21.2 For Gen4 Through Haswell Graphics

The independently-developed "Crocus" driver providing a Mesa Gallium3D implementation for Intel Gen4 "i965" through Gen7 "Haswell" graphics has now been merged into Mesa 21.2 for ultimately aiming to improve the open-source OpenGL support for these aging Intel integrated graphics generations. Intel has in recent years developed the Iris Gallium3D driver...
Computerslinuxhint.com

Who Makes the Biggest SSD Drive?

SSD is one of the most reliable and widely used storage devices of today. In terms of speed and power, it can handle data processing more efficiently than the traditional HDD, urging enterprise users and regular consumers to upgrade to the modern storage device. Even more so since SSDs are built as a drop-in replacement for HDDs, means you can just swap them with your existing HDD in case you want to upgrade.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD: 130-watt RTX 3080 meets octa-core Tiger Lake CPU

This year's gaming laptop updates are usually limited to a new CPU. In this way, Gigabyte also installs a Tiger Lake CPU in the Aorus 15P YD with the Intel Core i7-11800H and retains the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. This increases processing power significantly, and the CPU almost reaches the performance of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H in our Cinebench R15 endurance stress test.
Computerscdrlabs.com

Plextor Unveils M10P Series PCIe Gen4 Solid State Drives

PLEXTOR, a leading provider of high-performance storage solutions, announces the launch of the M10P series PCIe Gen4 solid state drives (SSD). With faster speeds, higher capacities, and excellent stability, M10P series SSDs offer avid gamers and audio-visual (AV) enthusiasts alike a high-performance device that also exudes gaming flair with its dynamic industrial design and RGB lighting.
Computersseekingtech.com

LaCie Mobile SSD vs. LaCie Portable SSD

LaCie has two similar solid state drives with the Mobile and Portable models. You can check out this comparison guide at Seeking Tech to see what the major differences are between these SSDs. Quick Summary. When compared to the LaCie Portable Solid State Drive, the LaCie Mobile Solid State Drive...
Electronicsava360.com

Gigabyte’s Aorus FV43U gaming monitor is a 43-inch, 4K monster

Something to look forward to: If you’ve managed to (somehow) get your hands on the latest and greatest PC gaming hardware from Nvidia, Intel, or AMD, now might be the time to invest in a new monitor. If so, Gigabyte wants to convince you that its newest offering, the FV43U, is the way to go. Its size rivals many household TVs at 43 inches, while still retaining all the features you’d expect from a high-end gaming monitor.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

Phanteks releases new Glacier G30 AORUS blocks & backplates

Rotterdam, The Netherlands – June 11th, 2021 - Phanteks today announced its high-performance Glacier G30 AORUS blocks and G30 AORUS backplates for the GIGABY TE AORUS RTX 30 Series graphic cards. The new Glacier G30 AORUS water block designed specifically for the Gigabyte AORUS RTX 3090/3080 Master/Xtreme cards provides a high-performance water-cooling solution, and the new backplate provides cooling to the back of the PCB while creating a clean aesthetic look.
Electronicscorrectionalnews.com

Modular Hybrid Cooler

Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) recently announced enhancements to the revolutionary Nexus® Modular Hybrid Cooler, the world’s first intelligent, plug-and-play, modular hybrid fluid cooler for HVAC and light industrial applications. The Nexus® Modular Hybrid Cooler, which already led the industry for lowest installation costs, lowest operating costs, lowest maintenance costs, and maximum uptime now provides best water quality resulting from enhanced water management. An optional water disinfecting system as well as a product redesign now meet even the most stringent local building codes regarding fire safety and noise reduction.
Computersseekingtech.com

HP P600 SSD vs. HP P700 SSD

The P600 and P700 are two similar solid state drives from Hewlett-Packard. So, what are the main differences between these?. You can find out in this comparison guide for the HP P600 and HP P700. Quick Summary. When compared to the HP P600, the HP P700 is much faster at...
ComputersPC Perspective

Gigabyte Aorus 17G, Serious Mobile Gaming Power

The Gigabyte Aorus 17G seemed a great way to get your hands on an RTX 3080 but as with most other things this year this gaming laptop has disappeared from all but resellers that have significantly increased the price. That is not to say you shouldn’t keep an eye out for it to come back on sale, for as Kitguru discovered this is a beast of a laptop.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

ASUS Announces Comprehensive Cooler Lineup.

The flagship ROG Ryujin II AIO cooler series offers ultimate thermal performance for gamers looking for the absolute best. Each cooler features a 7th generation Asetek pump and Noctua Industrial PPC radiator fans, and an embedded fan provides additional cooling to the motherboard’s CPU socket area, including the VRM and the first slot of the M.2. A 3.5-inch LCD panel on the pump housing can be set to show system data and customisable graphics from the heart of the system, and Armoury Crate can be used to edit photos and animations for display. The series also comes bundled with an AIO Fan Controller for easy cable management of the fan cables and ARGB strips, as well as a complementary one-year subscription for the AIDA 64 system monitoring software, which adds the option of a custom ROG user interface for the LCD display.
Computersrespawnfirst.com

KLEVV Launches New CRAS C920 And C720 PCIe M.2 Gen4/3 SSDs

CRAS C920 – The Full Power Of PCIe 4.0. Utilizing the latest PCle 4.0 technology, KLEVV’s CRAS C920 SSD offers up to 2-3 times the speed of current mainstream PCle Gen3 SSDs. This SSD boasts speeds of up to 7000MB/s read and 6850MB/s write and is available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities. Compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms, the CRAS C920 can help you deliver all of the enhanced performance of the newest chipsets and CPUs.
Computerscdrlabs.com

ASUSTOR Announces AS-T10G2 10-Gigabit Ethernet Card For PC And NAS

The all-new AS-T10G2 is here, bringing increased efficiency and speeds to the much beloved AS-T10G. The AS-T10G2 uses the AQC-107 controller, which offers increased performance, and lower power requirements. Using the Lockerstor 16R Pro, transfer rates were found to be up to 1127 MB/s when reading and 1124 MB/s when writing. The AS-T10G2 also supports IP, TCP, UDP checksum offload to reduce CPU usage for a more efficient experience.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The Exynos 2200 with AMD graphics could power a Vivo smartphone

According to a reliable tipster on Weibo, the new Exynos chip made by Samsung in collaboration with AMD will not be exclusive to Galaxy devices. The upcoming Exynos 2200 processor that aims to rival both the Apple A and M-series chips is set to power a Vivo device. It is unclear whether this device will be a phone, foldable or a tablet, and whether it will launch this year.