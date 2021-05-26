Aorus Gen4 7000s Premium SSD features bulky stacked cooler
Gigabyte has unveiled its latest, and fastest, Aorus branded 2TB SSD. The new Aorus Gen4 7000s Premium SSD delivers up to 7GB/s sequential read speeds "with no throttling". These Aorus drives have been updated since the CES 2021 product announcements from the Phison E16 to Phison E18 controller, instrumental in boosting peak transfers from 5 to 7GB/s. The sustained no throttling promise comes thanks to the beefiest passive cooler unit yet for Aorus SSDs, the M.2 Thermal Guard Xtreme with Nanocarbon Coating.hexus.net