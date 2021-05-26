19 Weight Loss Foods That Really Work, Say Experts

The weight loss foods that really work, say experts, are the ones that will help your body burn fat and keep you full—and they must also be delicious, so you don't get sick of them. That's why we reached out to four of the smartest dietitians, nutritionists and trainers we know and asked them about which foods actually make you slimmer, while also tasting great. These are the tips that worked for their clients and they will work for you. "There are many benefits to eating healthy weight loss foods," says Sydney Spiewak, MS, RDN, CD-N and Nutritionist at Clinical Weight Loss and Wellness. "They can reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, and Type 2 Diabetes. Furthermore, they can help to provide people with more energy throughout the day and even boost someone's mood!" Read on for the experts' 19 weight loss foods that really work.