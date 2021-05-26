USB-C Release 2.1 spec raises power delivery max to 240W

Six months after the official release of the Realme X7 Pro, Realme launched another amazing variant: the Realme X7 Max 5G. It provides better performance, but it is not necessarily more interesting than the X7 Pro for everyone. Which device should you opt for? Is it worth spending more for the Max variant or it is better to save money for the Realme X7 Pro? Given the similarity between their specifications, it is not too easy to answer this question, that is why we decided to publish a specs comparison between Realme X7 Max 5G and X7 Pro. Note that the Realme X7 Max 5G is the Global variant of the device known in China as the Realme GT Neo.