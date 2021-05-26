Cancel
USB-C Release 2.1 spec raises power delivery max to 240W

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has announced USB Type-C cable and connector specification revision 2.1. Within the revised spec the key change appears to be in the upgrading of the USB Power Delivery from 100W maximum to 240W. This change should hopefully mean that all but the most powerful laptops will benefit from an alternative charging method when for some reason the owner doesn't have the supplied charger at hand. The uplift from 100 to 240W max may be capable of powering larger monitors and printers too.

