Canadian National to divest Kansas City Southern’s 70-mile rail overlap

By Syndicated Content
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Canadian National Railway said on Wednesday it would divest Kansas City Southern’s 70-mile rail line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge to eliminate the only overlap between the two railroad operators. The line is less than 0.7% of the about 27,000 route-miles the two companies operate, the Canadian...

