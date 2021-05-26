Canadian National to divest Kansas City Southern’s 70-mile rail overlap

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.