Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley Could Soon Allow Recycling of Dead Loved Ones

By Boris
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 17 days ago
Hudson Valey residents may soon be able to recycle the body of a dead family member. A new form of burial may become legal in New York, offering families another option for saying farewell to a loved one. Human composting is now legal in Washington State and was just approved by lawmakers in Colorado. According to CBS New York, the practice has now caught the attention of the state legislature who may also vote on making New York the third state to allow it.

