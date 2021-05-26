Hudson Valley Could Soon Allow Recycling of Dead Loved Ones

It's been quite the confusing few days for parents all across New York when it comes to wearing masks in school or not. If you missed it, late last week it was announced that starting on June 7th kids would no longer be required to wear masks in schools. Fast forward to Sunday night when parents received communication that stated kids would still need to wear masks while in school on Monday, and that's where things got even more confusing, with one local assemblyman refusing to send his kids to school with masks, according to News 12.