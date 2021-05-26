‘The eligibility expansion for the State Mobile Vaccine Program will allow more Texans to get vaccinated against Covid-19’
AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, May 25, Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) announced the expansion of the State Mobile Vaccine Program. The expansion will include groups of five or more Texans who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated against Covid-19. To schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees, volunteers and more, Texans can call 844-90-TEXAS and select option 3.www.crossroadstoday.com