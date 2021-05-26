Cancel
Predators Fall to Hurricanes in Overtime in Game 5

By Rutherford Source
Posted by 
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Nashville Predators missed out on a golden opportunity to steal Game 5 in Carolina, with the Hurricanes being helped tremendously by a questionable penalty call in overtime. After watching their 2-1 lead evaporate in the 3rd period when Martin Necas put home a wrap-around attempt, the Predators lost the...

