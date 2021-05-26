Milwaukee Bucks: How Giannis Antetokounmpo broke the wall in Game 2
The Milwaukee Bucks sent the Miami Heat quite the message Monday night with their 132-98 victory in Game 2 that put them up 2-0 in their first round series. Backed by an offensive explosion that saw them knock down a franchise-record 22 threes, the Bucks blew through the Heat as Milwaukee put together one of their most complete performances on the season to date. It was also notable that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo stood at the center of spearheading such an offensive awakening.behindthebuckpass.com