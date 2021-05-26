Cancel
Oprah, Prince Harry host discussion with Gaga, Glenn Close

By The Associated Press
Connecticut Post
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are continuing their mental health series with a virtual town hall featuring Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and others. Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that it will release on Friday “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.” The free town hall arrives a week after the mental health series co-created by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, “The Me You Can't See,” was released on the streaming platform.

