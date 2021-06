Earlier this year, The Land Report reported that Bill Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the U.S., owning some 242,000 acres across 18 states. Now, a new report by NBC News said that the potatoes used for some of McDonald's fries come from his land. Brush away any images of Gates toiling away in a field of potatoes, because the billionaire isn't the one doing the farming — however fascinating a picture that may paint.