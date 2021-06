Flight simulator DCS World launches today with a new free-to-play program, in which add-ons worth a total of around $1500 can be tested for free. Some time ago Eagle Dynamics released the biggest update so far for its flight simulator DCS World - version 2.7. The most visible change in it was a new cloud rendering technology, raising the quality of graphics to a whole new level. However, the patch was only available for the test version of Open Beta. Today, patch 2.7 will appear in the official stable version and the creators, wanting to encourage even more people to engage in virtual flying, have prepared a new version of the free-to-play program, enabling us to test for free several add-ons with planes and maps, which on average cost around $50 each.