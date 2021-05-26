Studio Not For Sale, Says Sony CEO Yoshida Kenichiro

Troubled game Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation stores from next week, Sony confirmed Wednesday, six months after it was pulled over bugs and compatibility issues. The dystopian-themed game was reportedly one of the most expensive ever made and its release was hotly anticipated, but the rollout was mired in problems. In December 2020, Sony said it was pulling the game from PlayStation stores around the world citing "customer satisfaction" after multiple complaints about glitches and even health risks. But a regulatory disclosure by the game's maker, CD Projekt Red, on Tuesday said Sony Interactive Entertainment would "reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation store, effective on 21 June 2021."