Regional New South Wales four-piece WHARVES have a lot going for them, and they always have. The Lennox Head-raised quartet won triple j Unearthed's competition to play Splendour In The Grass back in 2017, and since then, have become somewhat darlings of the country's indie-rock next generation. Their energetic and slightly rough-around-the-edges charm has followed them around ever since, through to a debut EP - Sooner or Later - in 2018 and singles that have littered the few years since, including one this year already: Everything I'm Waiting On.