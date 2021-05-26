Cancel
Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 18, Looks So Grown Up At Prom With His Gorgeous Date — Photos

By Avery Thompson
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fS1ds_0aBrC8Hi00
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s prom season! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were the ultimate proud parents taking photos of their adorable son Joaquin all dressed up and ready to go to prom with his date.

Mark Consuelos, 50, and Kelly Ripa’s kids are all grown up! Their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, 18, took his beautiful date, Melissa, to prom in New York City, where Kelly, Mark, and their family live. Both Kelly and Mark were so excited to see Joaquin go to prom and took adorable photos before Joaquin and his date headed off to celebrate the school year.

“Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa,” Kelly captioned a close-up shot of Joaquin and Melissa. Mark shared a photo he took on the rooftop and wrote, “It’s Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa.” Kelly commented on Mark’s photo and revealed that Joaquin is “in your tux and shoes no less!”

Joaquin looked sharp in a black suit and tie, courtesy of his dad. His date looked stunning in a navy one-shouldered dress. Kelly also documented Mark helping their youngest son get ready for prom in her “scenes from pre-prom” on her Instagram Story. Mark helped Joaquin with his tie! Kelly and Mark posed for a photo with Joaquin before prom, which Kelly posted to her Instagram Story.

Joaquin is the youngest of Kelly and Mark’s three kids. They also have a son Michael, 23, and a daughter Lola, 19. Like with Joaquin, Kelly shared photos from Lola’s prom night in 2019. Lola wore a stunning green dress for the event. “It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019,” Kelly wrote at the time.

After high school is over, Joaquin will be heading to the University of Michigan in the fall of 2021. He announced in March 2021 that he would be joining the school’s wrestling team. “Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling!” he wrote on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AR0eB_0aBrC8Hi00
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their kids Joaquin, Lola, and Michael in 2015. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Kelly opened up about Joaquin’s struggles with dyslexia and dysgraphia in February 2021. “Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night….Mark got very emotional and very choked up because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college’ because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic,” she said on Live! with Kelly & Ryan. She noted that “through hard work and determination” reading became “one of Joaquin’s favorite things to do.” He now has “lots of options” for university study.

Kelly celebrated Joaquin signing with the University of Michigan by posting an Instagram photo of Joaquin and Mark wearing Michigan sweatshirts. Michael and Lola stayed closer to home by attending New York University. Michael graduated from NYU in 2020. Looks like the Consuelos family will be cheering on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan, come fall!

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
