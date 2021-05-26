Cancel
VisionNav Showcased Latest Driverless Industrial Vehicles And Solution At KoreaMAT

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionNav Robotics, a globally leading supplier of driverless vehicles, showcased their latest unmanned logistics solution for flexibility and expansive applications at KoreaMAT ( May 25-28, 2021), the largest international logistics exhibition in Korea. Combining driverless technology and IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) technology, this new solution can help companies quickly realize unmanned logistics in complex scenarios, and improve logistics efficiency and digital management capabilities.

"Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the logistics (both factory and warehouse logistics) has been under tremendous pressure, more and more companies have started to introduce robots to replace manual operations", said Vivian Han, Sales Director of Korea at VisionNav. As one of the earliest companies providing driverless industrial vehicles, VisionNav and its partners exhibited creative products and solutions during the show:

1. Multi-Layer Goods Stacking

VisionNav always focus on the flexibility and replicability of the solution. Based on their previous multi-layer stillage stacking application, VisionNav introduced multi-layer goods stacking application. "Stillage stacking and goods stacking have much technical things in common, and these solutions have wide range of needs in manufacturing industry such as automobile and food.". VisionNav also use new algorithm in the new application, which can improve logistics efficiency by 300% compared to other algorithms in the market. In addition, adding hybrid sensors for motion control also provides more reliable environmental data for stacking control.

2. Shared Pallet with RFID

Shared pallet with built-in RFID chips and big data set can track goods information and match information flow with the logistics flow of driverless industrial vehicles. It can help to improve truck loading and unloading efficiency by at least 50% and reduce operating costs. These shared pallets are made of 100% recyclable and sustainable plastics, helping to reduce carbon emissions and making benefit to the environment.

According to data from Interact Analysis, shipments of mobile robots was 70,602 units in 2020 with total revenue of 2,358 million dollars. The revenue is expected to exceed 14,000 million dollars in 2024. For countries such as Japan and South Korea who thrives in high-end manufacturing, many companies are introducing logistics robots to revert their supply chains and counter the impact of labor shortages, This is also why new logistics technologies are emerging at this year's KoreaMAT, providing new possibilities for the supply chian in manufacturing industry. "We see three trends that are taking place in the market, which exactly are also our directions to distribute our layout" said Vivian,

  1. Strong demand in logistics scenarios, especially for difficult and complex applications, such as truck loading and unloading, high-speed sorting, and high-level storage and retrieval.
  2. Customers prefer solutions with high flexibility. Instead of introducing large automated warehouses, most of the manufacturing companies are looking for more economic and smart solutions that conform to the existing business processes;
  3. SaaS platform based on IIoT technology becomes a trend. Particularly when 5G communication is popularized gradually, Internet of Things (IIoT) can help to improve corporate decision-making and management capabilities.

VisionNav was founded in 2016 by a PhD team from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The University of Tokyo. The company is committed to applying artificial intelligence (AI), environmental perception, deep learning and servo control technologies to driverless industrial vehicles. VisionNav now has completed its B2 round funding of totally $15 million, which is led by IDG capital, Lenovo Capital and Eastern bell Capital. So far there are more than 50 projects deployed all over the world, serving many Fortune 500 companies.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visionnav-showcased-latest-driverless-industrial-vehicles-and-solution-at-koreamat-301298371.html

SOURCE VisionNav

