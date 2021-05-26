Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Zylo Releases API To Enhance And Extend The Power Of SaaS Subscription Data

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the leading enterprise SaaS management platform, today announced the launch of its API. For enterprises around the world, Zylo acts as the single source of truth for SaaS subscription and application usage data, curating and normalizing that data into its SaaS Management platform. Now with the Zylo API, organizations can add data about even more applications into the platform and export that data into other business systems.

Organizations can now enrich business processes and reporting by bringing application usage and license data from Zylo into other solutions like Business Intelligence (BI) and Software Asset Management (SAM) tools. Additionally, they can optimize license usage across even more SaaS applications by importing user, license, and activity data from non-integrated applications.

The Zylo API enables organizations to:

  • Bring usage data into BI tools for financial reporting and analysis, such as determining total cost of ownership or predicting future spend based on usage or headcount trends
  • Streamline chargeback processes
  • Export Zylo data into SAM platforms for a complete picture of their software usage, both on-premise and SaaS, in a single screen
  • Leverage Zylo data to kick off workflows in systems outside the Zylo platform that automate actions like deprovisioning, offboarding, and reclamation
  • Consolidate usage optimization for virtually any third-party SaaS applications on a single platform
  • Add non-integrated applications to the Zylo platform for optimization and management

"This API is a powerful tool for organizations looking to complete their system of record for software by importing license and usage data from nearly any third-party application," said Ian Runyon, vice president of product at Zylo. "We're also making that data even more powerful by allowing it to be used in the systems and contexts where decisions are being made."

This new capability follows the launch of License Optimization Insights and License Optimization Workflows , showcasing the company's dedication to providing their customers with the tools they need to thrive in the current SaaS boom.

"License Optimization Insights, License Optimization Workflows and now the Zylo API are just the start of what will be an exciting year of innovation for Zylo," continued Runyon. "We're dedicated to continuously enhancing the Zylo platform and delivering even more solutions to enable our customers to drive better business outcomes through the management of SaaS."

To learn more about Zylo, visit https://zylo.com/ .

About ZyloZylo's mission is to empower companies to embrace the rapid growth of SaaS by controlling costs and risks while improving employee effectiveness. By providing visibility into SaaS spend and usage, Zylo delivers a comprehensive SaaS system of record, empowering business leaders to discover, optimize and govern their SaaS investments. As the leader in SaaS management solutions, Zylo is trusted by enterprises worldwide to provide employees easy access to secure and compliant applications, while reducing operational burden. For more information, visit https://zylo.com/ .

Media Contact:Bridget Devine Walker Sands zylo@walkersands.com 312-235-4082

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zylo-releases-api-to-enhance-and-extend-the-power-of-saas-subscription-data-301299334.html

SOURCE Zylo

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Api#Saas#Management System#Innovation#Enterprise Data#Enterprise Software#Business Software#Product Management#Business Intelligence#Software Asset Management#Zylo Api#Sam#Leverage Zylo#Zylozylo#Media Contact#Export Zylo Data#Saas Management Solutions#Bring Usage Data#Activity Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarethefastmode.com

Snow Software Enhances Integration with BMC for Comprehensive Data Visibility

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, announced an expanded partnership and enhanced product integration with BMC Software, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise. With the combination of Snow’s comprehensive data visibility and the BMC Helix Platform, the two companies will help IT teams...
Personal Financeaithority.com

Wyre Announces New Savings API powered by the Stellar Network

Wyre, a leading blockchain payments company, announced a new Wyre Savings API where FinTechs can access yield-earning savings products leveraging Stellar USDC. Wyre Savings API offers annual yield many times the average traditional U.S. dollar savings account (National average: 0.06%). Wyre enterprise clients have the option to access the Savings API for their own use (e.g., treasury management) or to power feature-rich earning products for their end users.
Softwareprotocol.com

How Databricks is powering the next generation of SaaS

Any company angling to be around for the next decade is strategizing around how to capitalize on the rise of artificial intelligence. And enterprise software companies are no different. Vendors like Salesforce, Atlassian, Adobe and others are all rushing to build new AI-based services that tap their huge, often specialized...
Electronicsdronedj.com

Skydio releases powerful 3D Scan software

It’s a huge day for US drone manufacturer Skydio. The company is releasing the software it’s been teasing for weeks and has, obviously, been under development much longer: 3D Scan. It’s powerful. It’s pricey. And now… it’s available. Skydio, the leading US manufacturer of consumer and Enterprise drones, today released...
Technologyaithority.com

Elastic Announces Support for Dropbox Paper, New Precision Tuning API, and Enhanced Custom Source APIs in Elastic Enterprise Search

Driving Value for Users by Delivering a Unified Search Experience and Simplifying Data Ingest and Management Across any Content Source. Deepening the prebuilt Elastic Workplace Search connector for Dropbox to include support for Dropbox Paper. Unlocking granular search optimization for customers with the new Elastic App Search precision tuning API.
SoftwareTimes Union

Nucleus Cyber Announces Product Enhancements at ESPC 21 for Sensitive Data Protection

Enhanced data protection capabilities offered in NC Protect include redaction, file integrity, document sprawl controls, plus OCR and CAD file support. The major announcements made at ESPC 21 Online, the European Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure Conference, include new capabilities for redaction, file integrity, duplicate document management, as well as OCR and CAD file support.
Businesstvnewscheck.com

605 Extends, Expands Data Licensing Deal With Charter

605, a television and cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution company, and Charter Communications have reached an agreement to extend their existing viewership data licensing agreement into 2031. The agreement also includes a commitment by Charter to purchase a wider portfolio of specific 605 products and services on an annual basis.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
TechRadar

How visual programming powers complex data science

As data science continues to grow up and pushes toward production, one question keeps coming up with practice team leaders: What is the appropriate way to do data science - coding or visual programming? However, these are simply two different ways of expressing a program’s logic. What practice team leaders should really be asking instead is: What is the appropriate type of programming environment for my data science team?
Softwarearxiv.org

TVDIM: Enhancing Image Self-Supervised Pretraining via Noisy Text Data

Among ubiquitous multimodal data in the real world, text is the modality generated by human, while image reflects the physical world honestly. In a visual understanding application, machines are expected to understand images like human. Inspired by this, we propose a novel self-supervised learning method, named Text-enhanced Visual Deep InfoMax (TVDIM), to learn better visual representations by fully utilizing the naturally-existing multimodal data. Our core idea of self-supervised learning is to maximize the mutual information between features extracted from multiple views of a shared context to a rational degree. Different from previous methods which only consider multiple views from a single modality, our work produces multiple views from different modalities, and jointly optimizes the mutual information for features pairs of intra-modality and inter-modality. Considering the information gap between inter-modality features pairs from data noise, we adopt a \emph{ranking-based} contrastive learning to optimize the mutual information. During evaluation, we directly use the pre-trained visual representations to complete various image classification tasks. Experimental results show that, TVDIM significantly outperforms previous visual self-supervised methods when processing the same set of images.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Windstream Enterprise unveils feature enhancements for its VMware-powered SD-WAN

Windstream Enterprise (WE) has announced new feature enhancements and hardware available for its VMware-powered SD-WAN. The three new SD-WAN edge devices are the next-generation technology from VMware, named as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. These new edge devices offer better performance with enhanced processors that support additional functionally, simplified design and deployment with less complexity. The enhancements enable Windstream Enterprise to offer customers SD-WAN technology.
Internetaftermarketnews.com

DanaAftermarket.com APIs Enhance Customer Connection

Dana now offers application programming interface options (API) within its dynamic DanaAftermarket.com e-commerce platform, significantly expanding the streaming and support of 24-7 real-time ordering, processing and delivery for customers. “Our APIs work as a translator between two systems that might not speak the same language,” said Dan Griffin, senior director,...
Computersphoronix.com

Chrome 92 Beta Released With File Handling API, Other Developer Additions

Following last week's stable release of Chrome 91, Google has now promoted Chrome 92 to beta. The Chrome 92 beta isn't particularly exciting to end-users but there are a number of developer additions. Among the developer features coming for Chrome 92 are a dayPeriod option for Intl.DateTimeFormat, the File Handling API as a new origin trial, support for filtering Web Bluetooth devices based on manufacturer specific data like device/vendor IDs and more, and the size-adjust descriptor for @font-face with CSS.
TechnologyGCN.com

The case for SaaS data backup and ownership

Government offices have been exploring cloud migration for some time, but the pandemic accelerated the move. A recent study on FedRAMP adoption found 56% of federal government offices now use some cloud-based solutions and systems, while 49% of state/local governments have most of their systems and solutions in the cloud.
Internetmartechseries.com

VRTCAL VAST Mediation Enhances SaaS Services

VRTCAL, a leading mobile SSP focused on Demand-Path Optimization (DPO) for mobile app developers, today announced VAST mediation as part of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering. App developers working with VRTCAL can increase their video revenues, reduce costs and improve efficiencies for themselves as well as their advertisers through direct relationships with VRTCAL’s architecture.
Softwarewwdcbysundell.com

Using URLSession’s async/await-powered APIs

One of the major new features that are being introduced in Swift 5.5 is async/await, and as part of their latest SDKs, Apple have also updated many of their built-in asynchronous APIs to take advantage of this new feature. In this article, let’s take a look at URLSession specifically, and...
Mcminnville, ORmcminnvillebusiness.com

Unique Wire partners with Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. to Deliver Enhanced Digital Intelligence and Data Analysis Solutions

New strategic partnership pairs firms’ capabilities to deliver for clients in a digital world. McMinnville, OR – Unique Wire, a leading provider of digital intelligence and high-tech data analysis today announced a new strategic partnership with Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. (“Rimkus”), a worldwide provider of forensic engineering and technical consulting services. Through this partnership, the companies will jointly pursue business opportunities to deliver expanding and advanced technical consulting services that meet client needs in today’s complex, digital world.
Computersatoallinks.com

New Release Amazon SAA-C02 Dumps [2021] – Get Free Demo Questions

Saa-c02dumps.com is a fully balanced as well as given platform that can guide even the newest students rightly with its Amazon SAA-C02 Dumps. Every type of module available within this website is suitably updated with the most accurate sources always. It should also be included that AWS Certified Associate Exam is not an effortless way to follow. That is why the website constantly allows a distinct set of study material as well as the most effective exam questions possible on the web. In inclusion to that, it is also stated that the platform offers a novel mixture of creativity and practice to keep the candidates intrigued. You will find it easier to qualify with your AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate (SAA-C02) Exam at a speed and money-back guarantee that doesn’t happen quite normally. If you are involved in all these sets, then you should definitely give this practice a try with their SAA-C02 Question Answers.
EconomyBusiness Wire

9 Enhancements to Improve Your Business Wire Press Release Reader Experience

One of my favorite parts of my job is collaborating with internal teams on our continual goal to enhance the effectiveness of our clients’ press releases. Business Wire knows that a good reader experience increases the likeliness of message adoption, and that’s why our product and user experience teams work closely with our customers and media contacts to ensure our press release service benefits audiences.
SoftwareEntrepreneur

Improve Your Business Intelligence by Mastering Microsoft SQL Server

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Data is everything in today's business world and how your business harnesses it...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Quest Data Modeling and Data Intelligence Enhancements to Strengthen Data Operations and Governance for Data Empowerment

Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, announced today important enhancements to erwin Data Modeler and erwin Data Intelligence only five months after its acquisition of erwin, Inc. When integrated, these solutions provide a closed loop for metadata management, and automate both processes and workflows to improve time to value for key digital transformation initiatives, such as cloud migration, optimize regulatory and risk compliance efforts, and increase data literacy. erwin Data Modeler and erwin Data Intelligence are part of the Information and Systems Management (ISM) business and its Quest Data Empowerment Platform, best-of-breed solutions for data operations, data protection and data governance to guide operational and strategic decision-making.