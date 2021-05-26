Dowagiac woman in ‘Jeopardy’ Tournament of Champions semis tonight with shot at finals and $250K
She’s looking to add to her already very impressive “Jeopardy” resume as she plays in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions. Jennifer Quail, who is a wine tasting consultant from Dowagiac, Michigan, won $228,800 during her eight game run in December 2019 making her the second-most successful female contestant ever in regular play. Tonight, she takes on two other 2021 Tournament of Champions quarterfinals winners.www.mlive.com