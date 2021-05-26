Cancel
Dowagiac, MI

Dowagiac woman in 'Jeopardy' Tournament of Champions semis tonight with shot at finals and $250K

By Edward Pevos
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 17 days ago
She's looking to add to her already very impressive "Jeopardy" resume as she plays in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions. Jennifer Quail, who is a wine tasting consultant from Dowagiac, Michigan, won $228,800 during her eight game run in December 2019 making her the second-most successful female contestant ever in regular play. Tonight, she takes on two other 2021 Tournament of Champions quarterfinals winners.

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

