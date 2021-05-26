IIROC Trade Resumption - DGS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shares of its common stock have resumed trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB Venture") in the United States under the stock symbol "TRUIF". This is following the filing and completion of a Change of Business regarding the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange (as announced on May 13, 2021). TRU is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.