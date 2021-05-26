AIR Communities Earns Ninth Top Workplace Award

Denver, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT (known as AIR Communities) has been named a Top Workplace in Colorado for the ninth consecutive year. Published by the Denver Post, the annual list of top workplaces is based on team member feedback gathered through an anonymous, third-party survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and engagement.

"Making the Top Workplace list for nine years in a row is an incredible achievement," said Vice President of Human Resources Beth Harmon. "While there are many things that make AIR a great place to work, it's our talented team that sets us apart. We're honored by this award and are committed to continuing to improve our culture."

In addition to high marks from the Denver Post Top Workplace survey, AIR's nationwide team engagement score reached a record high in 2020 of 4.42 out of 5.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace in Colorado is a testament to our intentional culture, and to the teammates who bring our mission, vision and values to life," said Harmon.

Of the 150 Colorado-based companies recognized in 2021, AIR Communities is one of only six to be named a Top Workplace for nine consecutive years.

About Apartment Income REIT (AIR) Communities AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 95 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Attachment

Stephanie JoslinAIR Communities303-691-4463stephanie.joslin@aircommunities.com