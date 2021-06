Mostly sunny skies and afternoon rains will be over the area today through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons — a 50% chance today after 2 p.m., dropping to 30% until about 8 p.m. Friday will see a 40% chance of showers and storms after 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will follow a similar pattern, with 30-50% chance of rain each afternoon.