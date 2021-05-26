Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Vivos Therapeutics Founder & Chief Medical Officer Releases New Book Highlighting His Groundbreaking Work

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Vivos") (VVOS) , a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company's Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. G. Dave Singh, DMD, Ph.D., DDSc., has released a new book to help doctors and dentists better understand how to address underlying craniofacial conditions that affect a patient's overall airway, breathing and sleep health.

Dr. Singh's book, titled, Pneumopedics and Craniofacial Epigenetics, covers craniofacial growth and developmental genetics, and addresses the connection between dentofacial anomalies and developmental deficiencies closely associated with downstream conditions such as OSA. The book further cements the scientific and biological foundation upon which the Company's proprietary approach rests. Vivos believes this approach, which combines the skills of specially trained dentists in cooperation with their medical colleagues, represents the first non-surgical, non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. By harnessing biomimetic and epigenetic principles, Dr. Singh describes not only why this technology works but also how it works.

The book's foreword was written by Dr. Clete Kushida, MD, Ph.D., Division Chief and Medical Director, Stanford Sleep Medicine; Neurologist and Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University Medical Center; and Director, Stanford Center for Human Sleep Research, Stanford University.

"In many respects, this book is the culmination of my life's work and research, starting with the theoretical foundation set forth in the Spatial Matrix Hypothesis that I first published in 2004 and continuing through the ensuing years with numerous confirmational patient studies in clinical settings," said Dr. Singh, who holds doctorate degrees in dental medicine, orthodontics and craniofacial development. "Having the opportunity to bring this technology to the world to help patients who are suffering continues to be my mission, and the overarching goal with this book is to spread the word far and wide about how this technology can truly make a difference in how we approach thinking about and treating downstream health conditions like OSA moving forward."

Dr. Singh is a leading professor and researcher in the sleep medicine field. He has published over 200 articles in peer-reviewed medical, dental and orthodontic literature, as well as seven books/chapters. His pioneering research led to the development of the patented DNA appliance ® and mRNA appliance ® technology, now owned and distributed by Vivos.

Pneumopedics and Craniofacial Epigenetics is available on Amazon.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves a customized oral appliance and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos' oral appliances have proven effective in over 17,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,200 dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of a patient's upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes VivosScore, powered by the SleepImage diagnostic technology for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

For more information, visit www.vivoslife.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release and statements of the Company's management made in connection therewith contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology as described herein) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Vivos' filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact: Edward Loew Investor Relations Officer (602) 903-0095 ed@vivoslife.com

Media Relations Contact: Caitlin Kasunich / Jenny Robles KCSA Strategic Communications (212) 896-1241 / (212) 896-1231 ckasunich@kcsa.com / jrobles@kcsa.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Medical Technology#Medical Research#Clinical Research#Clinical Professor#Clinical Medicine#Clinical Development#Highlands Ranch#Vvos#Dmd#Craniofacial Epigenetics#Osa#Stanford Sleep Medicine#Pneumopedics#Vivos Therapeutics Inc#Vivos Therapeutics Inc#The Vivos System#Vivosscore#Sleepimage#Home Sleep Testing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

Infectious Diseases Society of America Foundation, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS to Host 2021 IDea Incubator Competition

ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) Foundation, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS will host the 2021 IDea Incubator, the premier showcase of technology in the field of infectious diseases and a pitch-style competition that drives innovations across various disciplines with the potential to improve the infectious diseases specialty and patient care.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Scholar Rock Presents TOPAZ Phase 2 Data Showing The Transformative Potential Of Apitegromab In Patients With Type 2 And 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) At The 2021 Virtual SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting

Scholar Rock (SRRK) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced an oral presentation of TOPAZ Phase 2 trial results by the lead principal investigator, Thomas Crawford, M.D. of Johns Hopkins Medicine, at the Cure SMA Annual SMA Conference. In the TOPAZ trial, treatment with apitegromab in conjunction with nusinersen in patients with Type 2 and 3 SMA led to meaningful motor function improvements of up to 20 points as measured by HFMSE. New exploratory analyses being presented further support apitegromab's potential to improve motor function in patients with SMA.
ScienceGenomeWeb

AMP-led Expert Groups Release Clinical CYP2D6 Pharmacogenomic Testing Recommendation

NEW YORK – The Association for Molecular Pathology and other expert groups on Thursday published a set of consensus recommendations for standardizing clinical CYP2D6 genotyping assays. The document was authored by members of AMP's Pharmacogenetics Working Group along with members of the College of American Pathologists, the Dutch Pharmacogenetics Working...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Former US Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Joxel Garcia Joins FluroTest as Chief Medical Officer and Executive Team Member

New CMO Preps Aggressive SARS-CoV-2 Global Testing and Education Agenda as Company Confirms Variant Detection Capabilities in High-Volume Testing System. CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - FluroTech LTD. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) and wholly owned subsidiary FluroTest Diagnostic Systems ("FluroTest" or The Company), a diagnostics technology leader in high output rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, are pleased to announce the appointment of former U.S. Public Health Service and Four-Star Admiral Joxel Garcia, M.D. to Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Garcia will be responsible for expanding FluroTest's domestic and international reach while driving the advancement of the Company's diagnostic testing solutions. Previously, Dr. Garcia had been functioning in an advisory capacity to the Company as announced April 6, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Intercept Appoints M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H., As President Of Research & Development And Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced the appointment of M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H., as President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer.
Healthmartechseries.com

PerfectServe Appoints Rodrigo Martínez, MD, as First Chief Medical Officer to Further Amplify Voices of Providers and Patients

PerfectServe, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) and provider scheduling solutions, announced that Rodrigo Martínez, MD, has joined the company as its first-ever Chief Medical Officer. He reports to CEO Guillaume Castel and serves on a senior leadership team that now features three members with clinical backgrounds, including Chief Clinical Officer Kelly Conklin and SVP/GM of Provider Scheduling Mary Piepenbrink, whose careers both started in nursing.
Medical & Biotechmassdevice.com

Inogen appoints chief medical officer

(NSDQ:INGN) this week announced that it has appointed Stanislav Glezer as executive VP and chief medical officer, effective June 21. Glezer joins the Goleta, Calif.-based company after a stint as worldwide VP of medical care for diabetes care at BD. Prior to BD, he served as chief medical officer at Adocia and has held numerous leadership roles within Novo Nordisk and Sanofi.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

4D Molecular Therapeutics Appoints Carolyne Zimmermann As Chief Business Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced the appointment of Carolyne Zimmermann as Chief Business Officer. Ms. Zimmermann brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience in life sciences corporate and business development from her prior roles at Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Phio Pharmaceuticals Presents New In Vivo Data At The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting Showing Dual-Targeting INTASYL Offers Increased Efficacy And Safety Potential Over Other Therapeutic Approaches

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced positive in vivo data that provide further evidence on the utility of its INTASYL™ self-delivering RNAi therapy platform in the field of immuno-oncology. The new study data show how INTASYL can be easily deployed to target multiple proteins and provide evidence of the synergy of the Company's pipeline products. In the study, INTASYL specifically dual-targeting BRD4 and PD-1 elicited complete tumor responses in an in vivo hepatoma model, and significantly outperformed the efficacy of small molecule and antibody treatments towards the same targets.
Health Serviceskqennewsradio.com

MERCY ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, NURSING OFFICER

CHI Mercy Health has announced that its new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer is Nancy Hoyt. Hoyt joins Mercy from St. James Medical Center in Butte, Montana where she held the same role. A release said Hoyt has an expansive history in healthcare, serving in an executive role since 2004, providing operational and nursing leadership within three complex national health care systems, including Catholic Health Initiatives.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Female-Founded and Funded Capsida Taps Swati Tole as Chief Medical Officer

Capsida Chief Medical Officer, Swati Tole, M.D./Photo Courtesy of Capsida Biotherapeutics. Capsida Biotherapeutics was born of the pioneering research of co-founder Dr. Viviana Gradinaru, partly launched by female venture capitalists, Clare Ozawa of Versant Ventures and Beth Seidenberg of Westlake Village BioPartners, and possesses a gender-balanced C-suite. Now, it has chosen its first chief medical officer, a woman with a wealth of clinical and developmental knowledge by the name of Swati Tole, M.D.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Incyte Announces Updated Data For Ruxolitinib Cream Accepted For Presentation At The 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting updated data for ruxolitinib cream, an investigational topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the upcoming 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference, held on June 13, 2021. "Atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema,...
HealthTimes Union

Cliexa and American College of Cardiology Announce Collaborative Launch: Cliexa-Pulse, and Innovation in Digital Health Technology

Cliexa and American College of Cardiology collaborate to launch cliexa-Pulse. Cliexa, a startup focused on home health monitoring, in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) has launched a platform designed to remotely manage and monitor cardiovascular conditions. Created to seamlessly integrate with the delivery of care, including existing clinical workflows, cliexa-Pulse integrates with all major EMR/EHR systems in real time and can be leveraged to enhance delivery of care.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Dr. von Mehren on Outcomes With Ribociclib/Everolimus in Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma

Margaret von Mehren, MD, discusses outcomes with ribociclib and everolimus in dedifferentiated liposarcoma, as seen in the phase 2 SAR-096 trial. Margaret von Mehren, MD, chief of the Division of Sarcoma Medical Oncology, physician director of the Clinical Trials Office, associate director of Clinical Research, and professor of the Department of Hematology/Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center, discusses outcomes with ribociclib (Kisqali) and everolimus (Afinitor) in dedifferentiated liposarcoma, as seen in the phase 2 SAR-096 trial (NCT03114527).
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Yingli Pharma Announces A Presentation On The Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Linperlisib, A PI3Kδ Selective Inhibitor, In Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma At The European Hematology Association 2021 Congress

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Yingli Pharma), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company providing new therapies for cancer and metabolic diseases, announced today the topline data from a clinical trial sponsored by the company at the annual meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA) being held June 9-17, 2021.
HealthNews-Medical.net

AMP’s new consensus can promote standardization of PGx gene/allele testing, improve patient care

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today published consensus recommendations to aid in the design and validation of clinical CYP2D6 assays, promote standardization of testing across different laboratories and improve patient care. The manuscript, "Recommendations for Clinical CYP2D6 Genotyping Allele Selection: A Joint...
Rockville, MDNewswise

AMP Recommends Minimum Set of Pharmacogenetic Alleles to Guide Clinical CYP2D6 Genotype Testing, Promote Standardization, and Improve Patient Care

Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md. – June 10, 2021 – The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today published consensus recommendations to aid in the design and validation of clinical CYP2D6 assays, promote standardization of testing across different laboratories and improve patient care. The manuscript, “Recommendations for Clinical CYP2D6 Genotyping Allele Selection: A Joint Consensus Recommendation of the Association for Molecular Pathology, College of American Pathologists, Dutch Pharmacogenetics Working Group of the Royal Dutch Pharmacists Association, and European Society for Pharmacogenomics and Personalized Therapy,” was released online ahead of publication in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

ISPRM 2021: New Ipsen Analysis Highlights Potential Treatment Gap In Adults Living With Spasticity

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced findings from a new U.S. healthcare database analysis to assess the current treatment patterns of adults living with spasticity in a real-life setting. The analysis focused on the proportion of people living with active spasticity who received botulinum neurotoxin type A (BoNT-A) treatment. 1 The abstract, Analysis of US Commercial Claims to Understand Patient Treatment Pathways in Spasticity, is being presented during the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (ISPRM) 2021 Congress, which is taking place virtually between 12-15 June 2021. 1.