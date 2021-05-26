Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Olive And ASUS Partner, Bringing AI-Assisted Coding To 775 Hospitals

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

U.S.A., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare AI company Olive announced a partnership today with ASUS , a leading global consumer electronics company with a growing portfolio of healthcare products and services, to bring AI medical coding assistant ASUS Miraico to healthcare providers via the Olive Helps platform. The partnership combines ASUS' customer-first mindset and technical competencies with Olive's deep expertise and proven track record in improving healthcare operations via workflow automations.

"We're thrilled to join forces with a global technology giant like ASUS as one of our first Olive Helps' partners," said Patrick Jones, EVP of Partnerships at Olive. "This is a milestone demonstrating both companies' level of passion and investment to elevate the human experience for patients and healthcare workers."

ASUS Intelligent Cloud Services (AICS), a newly formed software division within ASUS, is working with providers to reimagine care delivery, and accelerate the transformation of a data-driven and AI-enabled healthcare ecosystem with AI services such as ASUS Miraico, the world's first medical coding AI assistant to capture the complete patient journey. Already deployed in select hospitals, ASUS Miraico, an ICD-10 (International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision) AI coding assistant, has greatly improved medical coding productivity and accelerated revenue cycle workflows within hospitals.

The inclusion of ASUS Miraico as a function within the Olive Helps platform (a platform providing human workers with real-time intelligence) will further streamline hospitals' revenue cycle management processes. With the addition of Miraico, Olive Helps can further analyze clinical terminology in medical records, increase efficiency in diagnostic-related group (DRG) assignment processes, and automatically recommend the most relevant and accurate ICD-10 codes.

"At ASUS, we are dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals with AI technologies that allow them to better serve their patients and communities," said Taiyi Huang, Corporate Vice President of ASUS, Head of AICS. "We look forward to working closely with Olive to unlock even more value for our end users and to identify tomorrow's needs in order to improve efficiencies in healthcare's revenue cycles."

The partnership was established to develop the innovations needed to bring healthcare together. One example of the synergies include using AI and specifically cybernetics (scientific term for how humans and machines work together for better outcomes) to facilitate faster medical coding in high intensity environments, all while improving the overall accuracy of the final outputs. Additionally, they will also help medical coders upskill more effectively, providing them with more time to focus on higher value activities, and improve the efficiency of the revenue cycle process.

Olive and ASUS will further accelerate the transformation of a data-driven and AI-enabled healthcare ecosystem. To learn more about Olive, visit her at oliveai.com . To learn more about ASUS Miraico, visit https://aics.asus.com/miraico-en/.

About OliveOlive's AI workforce is built to fix our broken healthcare system by addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is designed to drive connections, shining a new light on the broken healthcare processes that stand between providers delivering patient care and payers. She uses AI to reveal life-changing outcomes that make healthcare more efficient, affordable and effective. Olive's mission is to unleash a trillion dollars by connecting a disconnected healthcare system. Olive is improving healthcare operations today, so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com.

About ASUSASUS is a multinational company known for the world's best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world's most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2019 and ranks as one of Forbes' World's Best Regarded Companies and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

About AICSASUS Intelligent Cloud Services (AICS) is a software division within ASUS, with a mission to empower businesses with powerful AI technologies. Utilizing deep technologies in Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Data Analytics, we build and deploy applications in Precision Healthcare and Industrial Safety, helping businesses accelerate their transformation towards an AI-powered future. Please visit us at https://aics.asus.com/home/ .

Olive Media Contact: Rachel Forsyth media@oliveai.com 312-280-4486

ASUS Media Contact: Beca Truong beca_truong@asus.com 510-280-4486

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olive-and-asus-partner-bringing-ai-assisted-coding-to-775-hospitals-301299340.html

SOURCE Olive

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Healthcare Workers#Medical Terminology#Technology Company#Healthcare Systems#Software Systems#Health Care#Olive Helps#Miraico Olive Helps#Drg#Oliveolive#Asusasus#Aicsasus#Fortune S World#Computer Vision#Data Analytics#Faster Medical Coding#Select Hospitals#Ai Coding Assistant#Precision Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Asus
Related
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Nutanix and HPE expand partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases...
HealthDOT med

iCAD and Sectra partner on distribution for ProFound AI

The Sectra Amplifier Marketplace will now supply iCAD’s ProFound AI and ProFound AI Risk platforms as part of a new distribution agreement between the two imaging providers, worldwide. “With iCAD’s tools deeply embedded in the Sectra diagnostic workspace, we provide our radiologists with enhanced diagnostic confidence for breast imaging reading,”...
HealthNews-Medical.net

Research program aims to make digitalization part of every-day patient care

Digitalization is moving forward fast in every field, including medicine. But how can digital tools be integrated into healthcare processes, and how should data be visualized to personalize patient care? These are only two of many questions that Professor Dr Jochen Klucken will analyze over the upcoming five years. Supported by a 3.3 MEUR FNR PEARL Chair, Prof. Dr Klucken will develop digital health concepts for Luxembourg through a joint research program involving the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) of the University of Luxembourg, the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH) and the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg (CHL).
Businessmartechseries.com

ISG Partners with Cognigy to Bring Benefits of Conversational AI to Clients

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) , a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has expanded its partner ecosystem by forming a partnership with Cognigy, a provider of conversational AI software for the enterprise. Under the new partnership, ISG Automation...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Digital Forensics Market (2020 To 2026) - Featuring IBM, FireEye And Cisco Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Forensics Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global digital forensics market is growing at a CAGR of nearly 13.0% during the forecast period. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market include the rising incidences of cybercrime and the extensive usage of IoT devices. Digital forensics is used in criminal investigations and private investigations. It is used to secure evidence and provide it to the court for decision making. It is useful in civil cases as it is useful in electronic discovery. Digital forensics is very useful against cyberattack and other cyber crimes as it can track down cybercriminals across the globe. It is useful for storing evidence for any cases or investigation.Digital forensics is extremely useful to organizations as it can recover the data when the organization's computer networks have been compromised. Increasing demand for cloud computing forensic and data security pushing the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals is one of the major causes of restraining market growth. Digital Forensics is modern technology and it may not be cost-effective for small enterprises that is acting as a restraining factor for the market. Segmental OutlookThe market is segmented based on type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented into computer forensics, mobile device forensics, network forensics, and others. Further, based on the end-user segment, the market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and law enforcement agencies, healthcare and life science, defense and aerospace, IT and telecommunication, and others. Global Digital Forensics Market Share by End-User, 2020 (%)Based on end-user, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and law enforcement agencies, healthcare and life science, defense and aerospace, IT and Telecommunication. In 2020, BFSI held the largest share in the market as it is highly vulnerable to spear-phishing and ransomware attacks that are rising drastically in the industry. The increasing use of smartphones for banking purposes, such as payment, money transfers and so on has significantly increased the risk of targeting this device by cyber attackers. Digital forensics examination of smartphones may be essential in investigations to identify data breach or theft and providing the origin and scope of the threat. Apart from this, financial institutions can use digital forensics techniques to assess the security of their mobile banking applications that enables to protect customer's device against cyber-attacks. Regional OutlookThe market is further analyzed based on geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the market owing to the well-developed information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and rising number of cyber-attacks in the region. A rapid increase in cyber-attacks has been observed over a few years. This growth is majorly attributed owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services in the region, as cloud computing platforms are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks and data leakages.This, in turn, is contributing to the demand for digital forensics to collects, processes, preserves, analyzes, and show computer-related evidence for counterintelligence, fraud, network vulnerability mitigation, criminal, or law enforcement investigations. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The rising adoption of cloud computing and internet penetration has resulted in the growth of cybercrimes and digital crimes in the region. This, in turn, is expected to offer an opportunity for market growth. Market Players OutlookKey players operating in the market include IBM Corp., Fire Eye Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Systemation AB, and Secure works Inc. To survive in the market, the market players are using different marketing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launch, and geographical expansion, and so on. For instance, in December 2020, Exterro acquired Access Data, a digital forensics provider. This acquisition augments the vision of Exterro to empower customers to manage their risk and compliance (GRC), legal governance obligations while keeping and ensuring the extreme levels of data integrity defensibly and proactively. By combining forces with Access Data, Exterro can provide companies, government agencies, law enforcement, law firms and legal service providers with the only solution available to address all legal GRC and digital investigation requirements in one integrated platform. The Report Covers.
Softwareaithority.com

Petuum Partners With Russula to Bring Industrial AI Software to Global Steel Manufacturers

Petuum announced that Russula, a global engineering firm that delivers solutions to the steel industry has entered a strategic partnership with Petuum to develop advanced process control solutions powered by Petuum’s Deep Learning Optimization software. Petuum’s award-winning Industrial AI product, Petuum Optimum delivers precise real-time forecasts for key process variables,...
Businessaithority.com

C3 AI and Snowflake Partner to Deliver Next Generation Enterprise AI Applications at Scale

C3 AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company. Snowflake is a leading provider of cloud-based data platform services and applications. Companies that currently use Snowflake will be provided with access to the C3 AI Suite and pre-built C3 AI applications that address a range of industries and enterprise AI use cases – including AI-based CRM, predictive maintenance, supply network optimization, and fraud detection. The partnership is focused on combining Snowflake’s unique architecture – that enables customers to run their data platforms seamlessly across multiple clouds and regions at scale – with C3 AI’s robust enterprise AI development suite and family of industry-specific enterprise AI applications so that companies can dramatically accelerate and derive economic value from their data and enterprise AI initiatives.
Businessmartechseries.com

Canadian AI Company, Chata, Joins The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Chata today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Technology Partner, giving Google Cloud customers the ability to seamlessly embed data on demand features within business applications and platforms with their AutoQL offering. AutoQL is an API-first solution that dynamically translates natural language into SQL, so business users can interface with their data directly, simply by asking questions in everyday language.
Businesspackworld.com

SICK and Vention Partner to Bring Enhanced Robot Guidance Systems to Manufacturers

SICK is proud to announce its partnership with Vention, a next-generation manufacturing automation platform (MAP). This partnership combines SICK’s PLB and PLOC2D systems with Vention’s manufacturing automation platform to accelerate the design and deployment of applications custom-built for robot guidance systems. Vention’s cloud-based platform allows customers to design, automate, and...
Economybeckersspine.com

Surgalign Holdings, AI company partner to advance surgical portfolio

Spine device company Surgalign Holdings entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Inteneural Networks, a developer of artificial intelligence-based applications focused on autonomous analytics of central nervous system imaging. The agreement provides Surgalign with access to Inteneural's technology to evaluate for potential integration into its digital surgery portfolio. Inteneural's technology...
Businessiotforall.com

KORE and Cradlepoint Partner to Bring 5G Offering to Market

ATLANTA – June 6, 2021 – KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), partnered with Cradlepoint, a leader in wireless WAN and 5G solutions, to bring a 5G-ready business continuity bundle to market. The KORE Business Connect solution provides 5G-ready business continuity to...
Engineeringtechnologynetworks.com

Indica Labs Partners With Ibex To Deliver AI-Powered Clinical Workflows

Indica Labs and Ibex Medical Analytics have announced an agreement to integrate the Galen™ AI-based cancer diagnostics platform into the HALO AP® digital pathology workflow platform. The HALO AP platform was developed by Indica Labs to address the needs of digital Anatomic Pathology labs. The platform can be fully integrated...
Businessaithority.com

AI Chipmaker Hailo Partners With Lanner Electronics To Launch Next-generation AI Inference Solutions At The Edge

Lanner’s Edge Computing Appliances, Combined with the Hailo-8™ AI Acceleration Module, Offers the Highest Performance, Lowest Power, and Most Cost-Effective Edge AI Hardware Solutions for Smart Cities, Smart Retail and Industry 4.0. Leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo announced its partnership with Lanner Electronics, a global leader in the design...
Businessthefastmode.com

AI Chipmaker Hailo, Lanner Partner to Support AI Applications at the Edge

Leading AI chipmaker Hailo on Tuesday announced its partnership with Lanner Electronics to launch groundbreaking AI inference solutions for real-time computer vision at the edge. Hailo has combined its Hailo-8 AI acceleration module with Lanner’s edge computing boxes to create high-performance, compact devices to support the demands of emerging AI...
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Valve and NVIDIA partner to bring DLSS to Linux

It is been announced this week that NVIDIA and Valve are working together to bring Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to the Linux operating system through their Proton compatibility layer, providing Linux gamers access to Nvidia’s premiere RTX technology. Later this month NVIDIA plans to offer support for Vulkan DLSS titles on Linux through Proton and by the autumn of 2021 once to expand its support to cover DirectX games.
Technologymhealthintelligence.com

Leveraging AI and Digital Technologies to Establish Compassionate-Cognitive Contact Center in Healthcare

88% of global pharmaceutical companies and CROs are investing in remote trial monitoring solutions. But virtual trials come with complex costs, quality and operational requirements. To meet them, clinical research organizations need to adopt new-age digital technologies. Digital contact center transformation is the pivot to fast-track virtual clinical trials and...
Technologytheshotcaller.net

Online Medical Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Health Tap, Healthloop, Nant Health

The Latest survey report on Global Online Medical Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Online Medical organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are Online Care Group, Nant Health, Proteus Digital Health, Flatiron Health, Practice Fusion, Castlight Health, Health Tap, Healthloop, Rock Health, BaiDu, Alibaba, Tencent, DingXianYuan, Google & Alector.
Businesscryptofinancialtimes.com

Leading healthcare firms launch blockchain utility Avaneer Health – Ledger Insights

Healthcare insurance companies Aetna, Anthem, HCSC, and non-profit healthcare organizations Sentara Healthcare and Cleveland Clinic have invested in and launched a member-based utility network venture alongside IBM and PNC Financial Services. The venture, Avaneer Health, aims to eliminate inefficiencies in the American healthcare system through blockchain solutions. The insurance companies,...
Softwarelapost.us

Coding Color Into Sound: Hacking for Assistive Technology

Have you ever thought about what a bird sounds like?. You’re probably assuming I’m referring to a bird’s audible song, but what if I told you there was more than one way to ‘hear’ an object? What if it was possible to hear things that don’t physically produce a sound – like a sunset, or the night sky?