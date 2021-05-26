Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

LG Electronics And Sense Announce Collaboration On AI-Driven Home Solar And Usage Monitoring

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in renewable energy, LG Electronics announced today its collaboration with Sense, the leading provider of home energy monitors for consumers, to deliver to LG residential solar customers detailed, real-time data on their homes' solar generation and power usage down to the appliance level using the Sense Solar Home Energy Monitor.

Consumers have little visibility into their day-to-day electricity consumption and how using various appliances can influence their bills. Complex utility rate structures that charge different prices for electricity consumed at different times of the day make it even more challenging. With the combination of LG Solar and Sense Solar, consumers can now access how much power their solar array is generating, how much energy their home is consuming and what the value of that power is in real time. This information helps empower consumers to make smarter choices about their energy usage and consumption behavior.

"LG's collaboration with Sense is a critical foundation for smarter home energy management," said Brian Lynch, head of solar business development, LG Business Solutions USA. "As families across the country confront high energy costs associated with staying at home and rate increases, they are increasingly seeking more control over their power bills. Sense Solar distills complex information about a home's energy usage into tangible, actionable data to adjust behavior. When combined with LG's high efficiency, long-lasting solar technology, homeowners now have the information at their fingertips to help make smart choices, which can help them get the most out of their investment in solar and be more self-reliant."

After a quick install in a home's electric panel, Sense Solar uses sensors to read the electrical current thousands of times a second, and its artificial intelligence learns to identify devices and track their activity, including appliances such as washing machines, entertainment systems, treadmills and electric vehicle chargers. This information is shown in the Sense app in real time, with typical latencies of less than a second, so homeowners can see devices as they turn on and off, know how much power is being used, by what equipment and the associated costs

When combined with installation of LG's AC solar modules, the Sense app also shows the amount of power being generated by the home's solar panels. Sense also seamlessly connects to the LG EnerVu2 energy monitoring app to increase the functionality and performance of the on-board LG software solution. More product enhancements to serve the needs of solar partners in key markets are planned, including revenue-grade accuracy compliance.

The real-time, detailed insights delivered by Sense help consumers make highly informed decisions about their energy consumption, while also providing home awareness by detecting potential issues. For instance, the user can configure Sense to alert them when their energy usage is higher than normal or if there's a particular problem, such as a sump pump running too long. With these insights, Sense customers have saved hundreds and even thousands of dollars on their electricity bills.

Reducing Home Energy Costs

"Consumers increasingly view solar as part of a whole home energy solution rather than a stand-alone product," said Gabe Abbott, vice president of strategic partnerships at Sense. "By offering insights into both solar production and energy consumption in an intuitive interface, solar providers can help consumers realize the full savings potential of their investment, especially as they deal with complex utility rate structures. With this innovation, LG and Sense are helping solar providers build lasting partnerships with their customers and grow their businesses for years to come."

LG solar installations are now available with Sense, and homeowners can discuss all options with an LG expert through the LG Solar Concierge Service, which includes a free evaluation, in conjunction with their chosen installer.

About LG Business Solutions USALG Electronics is a leading provider of high-efficiency solar modules to the U.S. commercial and residential markets. LG's U.S. solar business is part of the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division based in Lincolnshire, Ill. LG's U.S. solar module production is located in Huntsville, Ala. LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. www.LG.com/solar.

About SenseSense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and more efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-electronics-and-sense-announce-collaboration-on-ai-driven-home-solar-and-usage-monitoring-301299625.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lg Electronics#Renewable Energy#Solar Companies#Energy Usage#Solar Energy#Lg Electronics And#Lincolnshire#Lg Solar And Sense Solar#Ac#Lg Electronics Usa Inc#North American#Lg Electronics Inc#Sensesense#Schneider Electric#Lg Solar Installations#Solar Partners#Solar Generation#Solar Providers#Power Usage#Home Energy Monitors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electrical House (E-House) Market : Initiatives Support CAGR 2021 Top Most – ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens

Latest research on Global Electrical House (E-House) Market provided forecast report 2021–2031 presents an in-depth analysis of the Electrical House (E-House) which is been researching industry situations, market size, growth and demands, Electrical House (E-House) market share, business strategies, competitive analysis by Electrical House (E-House) market vendors, development models, opportunities, future development, value chain, major manufacturers profiles. The report also presents multiple forecasts for Electrical House (E-House) investments from 2021 till 2031.
Industrybostonnews.net

Battery Energy Storage Market Growth Forecast 2027 - Samsung SDI, Guoxuan High-Tech, BYD, LG Chem

The growing demand for reliable and continuous power supply from end-use sectors such as industrial, telecommunications, data centers, shipping and medical is expected to strengthen the market during the forecast period. Battery storage systems enable electricity providers to store excess energy for later use, thereby improving the flexibility and reliability of the grid with regard to electricity generation, transmission and distribution. In addition, the uninterruptible power supply demand is expected to grow exponentially due to continued population growth, infrastructure development and rapid industrialization in the coming years.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global VCSEL Market Report 2021: Opportunities In Growing VCSELs Applications In Vehicle Automation & Growing Utilization Of VCSELs In 5G Technology

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VCSEL Market by Type (Multi-mode VCSEL, Single-mode VCSEL), Material, Application, End User (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) market...
Emerson, GAatlantanews.net

SCADA Market May Set New Growth Story | ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global SCADA Market Size, by Component (Human machine interface, remote terminal unit, programmatic logic controller, communication system and others), by Architecture (Hardware, software and services), by Industry (Oil & gas, power & energy, water & wastewater, transportation, telecommunication, chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, manufacturing and others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Industrial Wireless Market In Process Industries|$ 2.70 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial wireless market in the process industries is expected to grow by USD 2.70 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the industrial wireless market in the process industries in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Airport Passenger Screening Systems Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Technology, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The airport passenger screening systems market is currently being catalyzed by rising security needs and the introduction of innovative, and effective...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Remote Terminal Unit in Smart Grid Market Boosts After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Profit by – ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global Remote Terminal Unit in Smart Grid Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global Remote Terminal Unit in Smart Grid Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the Remote Terminal Unit in Smart Grid Market.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market 2021-2026 analysis examined in new Industry research report

The latest Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) market report, prepared for the forecast period of 2020-2025, emphasizes on the production and consumption facets to decipher the future performance of the industry. The study vividly explains the prevailing growth drivers while simultaneously uncovering the major opportunity windows likely to be encountered in the upcoming years. Moreover, it addresses the existing challenges tackled by companies and the industry as a whole.
Electronicswearable-technologies.com

Samsung Develops Stretchable Electronic Skin for Monitoring Heart Rate

Samsung has revealed a stretchable OLED display that acts as a heart rate sensor. The wearable device which can be mounted on the wrist, combines Photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensors and an OLED screen to offer real-time heartbeat monitoring. On June 4, researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology...
Electronicsinsideevs.com

Samsung SDI Introduces Cylindrical NCA Cells With 91% Nickel

Samsung SDI presents at the 2021 InterBattery in South Korea its latest battery tech, including the new Gen.5 battery cells for electric vehicles. One of the most interesting bits of news is that Samsung SDI's executive vice president and head of research Chang Hyuk has confirmed that the company already produces cylindrical battery cells with NCA cathode (nickel, cobalt, aluminum oxide) that contains 91% nickel (previously at 88%). As far as we know, the 88% version first debuted in 2015 in cylindrical cells for power tools, before moving to EVs.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Advanced Packaging Market is Booming Worldwide With Samsung Electronics, Intel, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Latest Research Study on Global Advanced Packaging Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Advanced Packaging Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Advanced Packaging. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Intel Corporation (United States), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (Taiwan), Stats Chippac Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Amkor Technology (United States), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (United States), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), IBM (United States), Microchip Technology (United States), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Carbon And Energy Software Market is Booming Worldwide With CA Technologies, IBM, SAP

Latest Research Study on Global Carbon And Energy Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Carbon And Energy Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Carbon And Energy Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CA Technologies (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ACCUVIO (United kingdom), AssetWorks (United States), Ecova (United States), Carbon Clear (United kingdom), Enablon (France), Enviance (United States)
Electronicsmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Smart clothes powered by AI could monitor health

Engineers at Purdue University are touting a method for turning cloth items into battery-free, wearable and wireless “smart clothes.”. The engineers at the West Lafayette, Ind.-based university developed a new spray/sewing method designed to transform any conventional cloth item into these smart clothes that can also be cleaned in the washing machine like normal clothing.
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Energy Efficient Lighting Market exponential growth mechanics Major Manufacturers, Production and Market Comparison Analysis up to 2026-Market.biz

“Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market 2021“Statistical Surveying Report gives you a point by point thought regarding the significant players, applications, areas, industry Development, Opportunity, generation, divisions, Cost structure, Organization profile, and Determinations for the conjecture forecast frame 2021-2026. We generally mean to convey actuality-based Energy Efficient Lighting information to the...
Marketscityofhype.com

Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology, General Electric

Latest research study titled Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology, General Electric, Power Integrations, Toshiba, Fairchild Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Tokyo Electron Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Electric Forklift Batteries Market by Technology Innovations and Growth 2021 to 2027

The business intelligence report on Electric Forklift Batteries market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Technologyaltenergymag.com

Innovative Monitoring & Control Solution for ERTHOS' Revolutionary PV Solar System

Affordable, fast, quality. Pick all three! Solar Operations Solutions, LLC (Solar-Ops) develops and deploys a customized, all-in-one monitoring and control platform tailored to ERTHOS' revolutionary ground-based PV solar system: accelerating project commissioning, supporting long term operations, and lowering cost for overall system deployment. Affordable, fast, quality. Pick all three! Solar...