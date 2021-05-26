GLOBAL: KOTUG launches inland shipping division

LEWISTON, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Sidney Resources Corporation (SDRC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Gary Mladjan as the company launches its Mining Technology Research and Development Division. Our new division plan will actively engineer and design the inaugural 'thermal fracturing' prototype units for the mining industry and adjunct applications in the areas of construction and rescue where safe and efficient removal of material is required. Based on proprietary and patented laser array technology, we believe the future of mining, construction and rescue will be transformed through processes that increase yield productivity in mining, delivers efficiency and safety in all applications while decreasing operational time and decreasing costs associated with labor, insurance liability and most importantly exceeding environmental compliance. Mr. Mladjan brings extensive opto-mechanical engineering experience with various defense contractors including Raytheon Corporation. He previously served as the Vice-President/Engineering and Technology/Director for Merger Mines Corporation. He served as a team member in the development of a number of electro-optical night vision and laser devices. He was the lead engineer in the advanced conceptual design, engineering costing, product design and manufacturing on many projects at Raytheon, Hughes Aircraft, Northrop Electronics Division and Aerojet Electro Systems. He was a designated Raytheon corporate expert for Investment Casting and for Single Point Diamond Machining as well as a developer in the use of exotic materials and technologies for defense products. Mr. Mladjan has authored several published papers on New and Innovative Technology and Detail Design in Exotic Materials. He served in the U.S. Army, Corps of Engineers. Welcome Gary.