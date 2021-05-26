newsbreak-logo
GLOBAL: KOTUG launches inland shipping division

By Rhys Berry
bunkerspot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational towage company KOTUG has established an inland shipping division to provide electric powered pusher tugs and smart AI-driven dispatch and route planning applications for the inland water transportation industry. With these logistics solutions, KOTUG says it aims to support the worldwide energy transition and the modal shift from road...

www.bunkerspot.com
