Black people don’t have to prove their worth to anyone to deserve to live. I am a member of a writer’s group on Facebook. Recently, a fellow writer who also happens to be a former law enforcement officer wrote a story, musing about the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis and how we might collectively move forward. Another writer, also former law enforcement, responded to this story. He declared that the murder of Philando Castile was one of the worst instances of excessive police force he had witnessed and that the public should have spent more time rallying around this death than focusing so heavily on “someone like Floyd.” Gross.