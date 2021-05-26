OZY: She Said Yes! After 1 Season Together On When Katty Met Carlos, BBC's Katty Kay Joins OZY Media

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OZY Media, the bold new media company, announced today that long-time BBC News anchor and correspondent Katty Kay will join OZY Media in late June as Senior Editor and Executive Producer. OZY, which started as a smart digital magazine about the new and the next seven years ago, is emerging as a global force for telling diverse and compelling stories in an increasingly streaming world -- across news, TV, podcasts, festivals and events, newsletters, and more.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Katty to the OZY Media family," said Carlos Watson, CEO and co-founder of OZY Media. "Katty (and BBC) and OZY have had a terrific relationship and having Katty join us full-time definitely validates and confirms that what young, growing OZY has been doing matters and emboldens us to take even bigger chances moving forward as the world collectively gets ready for a powerful reset -- in mindset, in how they show up in the world, in their personal lives and in how they earn a living. I keep saying the 20s are going to be the new 60s -- and I know we have big things ahead here at OZY to meet this moment. We're thrilled that Katty is joining us on the journey."

"What happened was Katty met Carlos and then she had to say yes!" said Kay of the impetus for the move. "The last 10 months of working closely with Carlos on our show ( When Katty Met Carlos ) and collaborating on OZY Fest has opened a real space in my life at a time when I think a lot of us are asking ourselves, what's next and what's possible? For me this is a great opportunity to help build a great new media brand and grow a trusted following as OZY's global appeal and reach increase. I love that OZY reaches new audiences and keeps the door open to all voices. Importantly, OZY's values align with mine -- it's not about right or left, it's about giving a platform to all thoughtful and honest voices at a time that demands diverse input to shape a vibrant future for us all."

Katty and Carlos - along with OZY co-founder Samir Rao - will continue to build on OZY's focus on helping people see the world more broadly and more boldly, particularly with regard to how the world is changing -- from race and social justice to news and politics to arts and entertainment -- and the new faces and voices that are ushering in fresh perspectives. "We hope to embody that change and meet folks where they are, to provide a platform for great ideas to flourish," said Watson, "and we're thrilled to have a true daughter of the world join us for what we see as a new window for OZY. The work Katty has done with women and girls around confidence and challenging perceptions is so inspiring -- we'll want to lean in there in a big way."

Initially, Katty will host an exciting new line-up of streaming shows expected to announce this summer and launch this fall, starting with a US and global politics interview show. "I'm excited to bring my experience to OZY, but also to try a lot of fun, new things and, importantly, to learn," said Kay. "This next chapter is all about how I can contribute to the conversation in new and meaningful ways."

"Welcoming another all-star like Katty Kay to the OZY TV family is really exciting," said Chris Rantamaki, Head of TV for OZY. "OZY's already diverse and growing team is thrilled to add someone with her depth and range to our fully integrated media platform."

MORE ABOUT KATTY KAY

Katharine "Katty" Kay is an award-winning journalist and anchor, having worked for BBC News most of her career. Katty is based in Washington, DC, but has lived in and reported from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. She has reported on four U.S. presidential elections, financial crashes, wars, sex scandals, and more. Katty is a frequent commentator and guest host on MSNBC's Morning Joe and guest commentator on NBC's Meet the Press. She has also co-written five books and is working to complete her sixth with co-author Claire Shipman. Katty's work focuses on helping women and young women overcome fears, take prudent risks, and dream big in their work and personal lives. Her published works include #1 NYT best sellers Living the Confidence Code and The Confidence Code for Girls: Taking Risks, Messing Up, and Becoming Your Amazingly Imperfect, Totally Powerful Self; and NYT best sellers The Confidence Code: The Science and Art of Self-Assurance---What Women Should Know; and Womenomics: Write Your Own Rules for Success.

ABOUT OZY

OZY is a next-generation media and entertainment company that aims to help curious people see the world more broadly and more boldly by introducing them to "New + Next" — narratives that defy convention, change perspectives and ignite ideas. Beginning as a digital magazine in 2013, OZY has evolved into a modern media company, featuring award-winning podcasts, 100,000-person festivals and Emmy-winning TV series with leading networks, including A+E, HISTORY, Lifetime, Amazon, Hulu, OWN, PBS and BBC. Led by journalist and TV host Carlos Watson and co-founder Samir Rao, OZY is based in Mountain View, California, and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors such as Emerson Collective, Marc Lasry and Tom Franco. Learn more at OZY.com . Follow OZY on Twitter at twitter.com/ozy , Facebook at facebook.com/ozy and Instagram at instagram.com/ozy .

